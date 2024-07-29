Air New Zealand's latest campaign encourages customers to use the multi-stop booking tool when planning a trip.

Air New Zealand has partnered with several organisations to launch a campaign that encourages travellers to use its “multi-stop booking tool”.

If you’re like most travellers, you book flights by plugging your home city and destination into a search bar on an airline’s website or search platform like Google Flights, and check the box that says “return”.

Whether you’re visiting Sicily or Sydney, you may travel around, but return to the original destination to catch your flight home. Alternatively, you make two bookings; one from your home to a destination then a second from a new destination back home, with a plan to travel between the destinations during your trip.

However, Air New Zealand has a little-known trick that can make multi-stop trips simpler to plan and has launched an entire campaign to educate travellers about it.

Named the Southern Way, the campaign encourages customers to use the airline’s multistop booking tool, which enables travellers to fly into one airport but out of another.