Bali is a must-visit destination for those seeking a cultural and wellness-based holiday. With warm temperatures year-round, there is no better time to go. Video / Sarah Pollok

Bali may become a visa-free destination for Kiwis once more, a change that would shave $52 off the cost of a visit.

Last week, Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said the government was considering resuming visa-free travel for travellers coming from certain destinations.

New Zealand is one of 20 countries, as well as Australia, that would regain visa-free travel to Bali, the Bali Sun reported.

Uno said the 20 countries had been chosen according to the number of visitors from those places who travel to Indonesia.

“Earlier, it was decided to propose which countries would be proposed for visa-free visits. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy proposed 20 countries with the highest number of foreign tourists outside of countries that have visa-free visits,” he said.

Uno claimed conversations were still ongoing but proposals would be finalised by January 2024.

Currently, a visitor visa costs Rp500,000 ($52.17) and lasts for 30 days, with an option to extend it for another 30 days.

Kiwis didn’t always have to get visas to visit Bali. The benefit was halted during the pandemic but was not reinstated when Bali opened its borders in February 2022. Officials formally scrapped the policy in June 2023, when Indonesia (and Bali specifically) was facing an increase in unruly behaviour from tourists.

At the time, officials claimed Indonesia would not reinstate visa-free travel as the country did not need to incentivise tourists to visit, but instead wanted higher-quality tourists to visit.

Countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have always had a visa-free travel agreement in place. This means citizens from Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and the Philippines can travel to each other’s countries without a visa.

However, tourists from New Zealand and other countries have had to apply for a Visa On Arrival, either on arrival at the airport (VOA) or before landing (e-VOA). It applies to those visiting for tourism, certain business-related activities or those visiting family.

This is separate from the Golden Visa, which Indonesia also plans to introduce soon.

Planned to launch in June 2023, the visa is now expected to be available by the end of 2023.

This will allow non-citizens to enter the country for five to 10 years and own property in Bali, but it is not clear how much it will cost or what is required from applicants.