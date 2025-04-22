Sure, the armed guards stationed throughout the ports can make an intimidating first impression: but as my new friend Héctor explained, cruisers – as a financial lifeblood – are typically protected by local gangs, not targeted. It’s worth noting the three ports of call – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta – are all resort destinations and expat havens that are considered safe for foreigners.

While the raft of shore excursions on offer can be a great way to see the highlights and make the most of a very tight schedule, taking a self-guided exploration can produce a more authentic experience. If you can, try both: I ventured out alone on our last port day in Puerto Vallarta and found it a much better way to meet local people.

With that being said, you only have limited time in each city (and you don’t want to miss the boat – literally), so planning and forethought are essential. Here is how to make the most of your dock days on a Princess Cruises itinerary.

The view from a balcony stateroom on the Discovery Princess while docked in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photo / Lana Andelane

Cabo San Lucas

The first stop on the Mexican Riviera cruise is Cabo San Lucas – my personal favourite. Cabo is largely known as a premier resort destination, but the natural beauty of this city is unparalleled: the view of the breathtaking El Arco (the Arch) might just be one of the most beloved memories of my travels thus far.

Boat tours of the iconic Arch are available to book for a discount via Princess Cruises, and I would highly recommend doing so. The scenic tours take you past the dramatic rock formations, the Arch and the famed Lovers Beach: if you’re there at the right time, you may even spot some migrating whales. We were treated to a spectacular display of the gentle giants frolicking nearby, an absolute bucket-list moment. You’ll also likely encounter sea lions, as the sweet-looking (but smelly) creatures often flop upon the docks.

The iconic natural wonder of "El Arco" in Cabo San Lucas. Photo / Lana Andelane

Our tour came equipped with complimentary margheritas, some light snacks, and Tony – our loud, effervescent host who danced, rapped and bantered his way through the two hours aboard. Not all tours will be a “party boat”, so read the reviews beforehand.

While this is a spectacular way to spend your day in Cabo, there are, of course, plenty of other sights to see and explore. Other excursions include guided tours of the city’s highlights, coastal horseback riding, snorkelling, and luxury sailing at sunset. Or simply head ashore in your own time and relax at Médano Beach, explore the vibrant waterfront streets and marina, and enjoy authentic Mexican food (Soloman’s Landing was touristy but delicious).

The remote Playa del Divorcio, with golden sands and dramatic limestone rock formations, can only be accessed by boat. The iconic Lovers Beach is adjacent. Photo / Lana Andelane

Mazatlán

Sitting at the feet of the rugged Sierra Madre mountains, this commercial fishing port has transformed into a leading resort destination thanks to its year-round sun and idyllic white-sand beaches.

If you want your Mazatlán itinerary taken care of, several shore excursions are available via Princess Cruises. See the highlights on a hop-on-hop-off bus, or take a guided tour of Old Mazatlán’s plaza, theatre and cathedral. Active travellers may opt for a panoramic hike to El Faro Lighthouse, ziplining or “salsa and salsa” (yes, the dance and the dip).

As I found out, however, a wildcard pick can become an unexpected favourite – or at the very least, a very memorable experience. A traveller and I found ourselves booked (last-minute) on the “mini speed boats”, and despite our initial hesitations, it was a highlight of the trip. If you’re a bit of a speed freak, you’ll love the allocated time to race around a secluded waterway to your heart’s content. The rest of the guided tour, however, is a very stately, single-file exploration of Mazatlán’s canals. It’s a fun way to see parts of the city only accessible by boat, and afterwards, enjoy a buffet-style lunch and dip in the pool at the El Cid Marina Beach Club. Beach access (with sun loungers and thatched umbrellas) is also included, and you can shuttle between the two via a water taxi.

Hotels along Playa Olas Altas and Old Mazatlan in Sinaloa state. Photo / Getty Images

Although I didn’t get to see much else of Mazatlán, there’s plenty to see and do without booking an excursion. Other travellers visited the gothic Cathedral Basilica de la Inmaculada Concepción and Plaza Revolución, both a mere five-minute walk from the national landmark Teatro Ángela Peralta: a restored theatre considered one of the most beautiful buildings of its type in Mexico. There’s also Malecón de Mazatlán, a stunning oceanfront promenade with scenic vistas.

Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant coastal city with an incredibly diverse landscape. Bordered by Sierra Madre and flush with beaches and tropical rainforest, Puerto Vallarta offers the best of both worlds: outdoor exploration or a day of shopping and gallery-hopping.

Tequila-tasting is a popular activity in the area, and the cruise offers several options to indulge. Other excursions include beach getaways (Las Caletas is a sought-after choice), jungle ziplining, a trip to Mahajuitas Cove or guided tours of the city’s highlights.

There is an abundance of marketplaces as soon as you step off the ship in Puerto Vallarta. Photo / Lana Andelane

If none of the excursions tickle your fancy, you can always step off the ship with your own itinerary in mind – or, freewheel it. Playa de Oro, a stunning beach with sweeping vistas of the Sierra Madres, is a 20- to 30-minute walk from the port and will take you past a flea market and some of the local shops. Because of its port proximity, this area of Puerto Vallarta is touristy to a T – and the vendors will try their damnedest to entice you into an overpriced T-shirt. Be polite but firm – a simple, “No, gracias” and a smile go a long way.

Puerto Vallarta is a well-known resort destination with plenty of gorgeous city beaches to explore. Photo / Lana Andelane

If you want to venture further afield, you can take a rideshare about 20 minutes south of the port and stroll the Malecon Boardwalk, the city’s premier shopping and dining destination. Art is integral to Puerto Vallarta, and the Malecon has it in spades: from galleries to open-air performances at Los Arcos Amphitheatre, there’s a little something for everyone.

A little further south lies another, quite literal, attraction: Zona Romántica, or the Romantic Zone, is situated in the city’s Old Town (Viejo Vallarta). A more intimate neighbourhood of hidden gems and charming streets, Zona Romántica also borders the crystal-clear waters of several stunning beaches, with Playa Olas Altas, Playa Los Muertos and Playa Amapas all a stone’s throw away.

DETAILS

For more information on Princess Cruises’ Mexican Riviera cruises, visit princess.com/en-au. Shore excursions may vary depending on availability and seasonality so double-check the excursions available on your specific cruise after booking.

The writer travelled on the Discovery Princess seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise in November as a guest of Princess Cruises.