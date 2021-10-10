Covid-19: UK slashes travel red list from 54 to 7 countries

The UK government has announced significant changes to its red travel list. Photo / Belinda Fewings, Unsplash

The UK government has announced significant changes to its red travel list. Photo / Belinda Fewings, Unsplash

UK's travel red list has been cut from 54 to just seven countries in a recent announcement.

South Africa, Mexico and Brazil are amongst the 37 destinations that have been removed and will have vaccination status certificates recognised.

Fully-vaccinated travellers arriving into the UK from these countries can avoid more expensive post-arrival testing and the self-funded 10-day quarantine, as long as they have not visited a red-list country 10 days before arrival.

Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the red list.

According to the Scottish government, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all in agreement on the changes.

However, the decision was not without concerns. The Welsh government said the change increased the risk for new variants and infections but said it was impractical to have their own border policy.

The change, which commences on Monday, is the latest step to revive travel according to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Along with the shorter red list, the government announced they were also working to change requirements for arrival testing.

Currently, all travellers are required to take expensive PCR tests on the second day of their arrival, and the eighth day if they aren't fully vaccinated. According to the Sunday TImes, the average test costs £75 -140 (NZ$147 - 275).

A government source said they aimed to replace this with a cheaper lateral flow test by the end of October.

The news was widely celebrated by Airlines and the travel industry.

A spokesperson for London's Heathrow Airport told the BBC the upcoming changes would "kick start a global Britain".

However, a "missing piece" in the announcement, according to the spokesperson, was clarity on when cheaper lateral flow tests would be accepted.

A factor they described as "critical" in order to allow families to afford a holiday during the school break.

Currently, the UK's Department for Transport said the NHS' lateral flow devices could not be used for international travel.

"Both pre-departure tests and on arrival tests must be bought from private providers," it said.