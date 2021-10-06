Australian greyhound flies business class on Singapore Airlines flight to Italy

A Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy had a very special passenger last month. Photo / 123rf

A Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy had a very special passenger last month. Photo / 123rf

Big beds, large TV's, top-notch food and flight crew who know your name, business class is every traveller's dream.

Especially for passengers like Lewis, whose alternative wasn't economy but the cargo hold.

The adopted greyhound enjoyed flying in luxury on Singapore Airlines with his owner Mary Meister, who moved from Melbourne to Italy last month.

Originally from the US, Meister had lived in Melbourne for five years and intended on staying when she adopted Lewis in 2019.

However, after being stood down from her job working in hotels and enduring the mental health toll of the city's lockdowns, she decided to relocate to Florence.

Meister knew she couldn't leave her six-year-old greyhound behind.

"I was basically researching if dogs were allowed in the cabin, which some airlines including Singapore Airlines allow," she told Traveller.

"Unfortunately they have weight restrictions which meant that Lewis didn't qualify. I then saw that they allow 'Emotional Support Animals' and researched what that meant."

Since Meister was receiving treatment for panic attacks, anxiety and depression, both her doctor and therapist said it was worthwhile applying to have Lewis fly alongside her.

If Lewis was to fly in cargo, the two would have been separated for three days, which was "out of the question" according to Meister.

"The longest I've been apart from him, since starting to work from home, is a few hours at most," she said.

After saving up for a business class seat so Lewis could sit at her feet, Meister boarded the flight and saw the cabin was essentially empty, likely due to international border restrictions.

So, she set him up on the seat beside her, with a pad underneath for any unexpected accidents. Fortunately, they weren't needed and Lewis held on until they reached transit airports.

Gret Greys Rescue, where Meister adopted Lewis from, soon posted pictures of his flight to Instagram, receiving over 17,000 likes.

Most of the luxury was lost on Lewis, not just because he was a canine but a solid sleeper too who slept for most of the flight. Waking up on the second leg when the crew "spoiled him rotten" for his seventh birthday.

"The flight attendants brought him muffins, croissants, and lots of strawberry jam which he loved," Meister said. "They all said he was the best-behaved dog they'd ever had on a flight and they couldn't believe how quiet he was the whole time."

Now in Italy, Meister said Lewis is loving his new Italian life, especially the empty off-leash dog parks.