Covid 19 Delta outbreak: How to turn a Level 3 picnic into a holiday

It's no overseas adventure but with a few tricks, a level 3 picnic can become a little more exciting. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Calling a park picnic or day at the beach 'travel' may seem like a stretch, but after several weeks confined to our homes and surrounding suburbs, heading to a new bay or reserve feels positively exotic.

Here's how to take it to the next level and get that 'holiday' feeling if you're in an Alert Level 3 region.

Photo / Ella Olsson, Unsplash

Enjoy the taste of another culture

With level 3 came the much-anticipated reunion with our beloved takeaways, so stop by your favourite restaurant and pick up a dish inspired by the cuisine of another country. Just make sure whatever you choose can be balanced on a picnic blanket and eaten al fresco.

Need inspiration?

— Follow in Japan's footsteps with an easy bento box of sushi rolls, yakitori skewers, fried chicken and a flask of ryokucha (green tea).

— Eat like the French and grab a selection of meats, cheeses and relishes, a few baguettes and, of course, lots of butter.

— Make your classic picnic a Lebanese 'mezze' with falafel balls, baba ghanoush, hummus and marinated meats, all eaten with plenty of flatbreads.

— Dig into the edible packages of goodness that are Chinese dumplings, along with sides like cabbage salad, stir-fried bok choy or roasted broccolini.

Photo / Molleni Ceramics, Unsplash

Accessorise accordingly

If you've chosen a country to inspire your meal, why not take it all the way? Bring along any dinnerware or accessories that match the cuisine or is a little fun and unusual. Whether it's a set of patterned plates from Greece, fancy napkins from a friend in London or a large picnic blanket that reminds you of a previous trip.

Photo / 123rf

Add some atmosphere

From Brazilian salsa to French folk music, it's surprising how something as simple as a playlist can transport you far away from home. So, charge up a portable speaker and queue up some overseas genres you may not usually listen to unless you were away on holiday.

Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Dress the part

Don't worry, we're not talking about wearing an elaborate sari or Malaysian Kebaya to your next picnic – unless you want to. But we do suggest reaching back through the wardrobe for something a little more special than your trusty grey sweatshirt or comfortable sports shorts.

Photo / Brooke Lark, Unsplash

Make a (really fancy) cocktail

Close your eyes, take a sip of an ice-cold pina colada or bittersweet negroni and it's almost like you're lying poolside at a tropical resort or at a pavement cafe in Italy. Taste is a powerful way to create a holiday mood, not just using food but beverages too. Upgrade a classic GnT or attempt something a little more challenging to impress your bubble with. Just check the alcohol rules beforehand for your park or beach of choice.

Uncertain what the new Covid-19 rules involve? Read more here or visit covid19.govt.nz.