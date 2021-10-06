Celebrity Treasure Island star Candy Lane's favourite travel memories

Dancer, choreographer and Celebrity Treasure Island star Candy Lane says she misses 'everything' about international travel. Photo / Supplied

The dancer, choreographer and presenter Candy Lane reveals her favourite holiday memories



What do you miss most about travel right now?

Everything! The packing, getting into the bubbly in the Koru Lounge, arriving at the hotel and getting out to investigate the destination. But mostly I miss not being able to visit my daughter and family in Australia.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I think my first overseas trip was aged 10, to the Gold Coast in Australia for a dance competition. I was so excited to be in a different country. I remember how sunny and hot it was and going to Surfers Paradise beach on our days off from dancing. I thought it was amazing that they had a man on the beach who would spray you with suntan oil. I can still smell the Hawaiian Tropic. It was all so new and different.

Candy Lane's first overseas trip was to the Gold Coast aged 10 where she remembers seeing men who were employed to spray beachgoers with suntan oil. Photo / Supplied

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We were lucky to have a beach house at Clarks Beach. I was 7 years old when Dad bought it. He would drive us there (my Mum and brother Brett and our cat Peppy) on a Friday night when my parents finished work. We would stop on the way at the fish and chip shop next to a bridge. I knew we weren't far from the beach when we got to that shop. We went to Clarks Beach most weekends and every school holidays and I was allowed to take my best friend. When I was 10 my dad bought me a pony that I called Honey and she was kept at a farm at Clarks Beach. I would ride my pony on the beach and take her swimming and I gave pony rides for $1. We went there until my dad died in 1999.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

When I was 15 my parents sent me to London to live and study dancing. It was an amazing trip and a great adventure. I was there representing New Zealand on the world circuit for 10 years. My dance partner and I would go on trips to the continent most weekends to compete. There would be the top couples from all the different countries there. I got to see more ballrooms than you can imagine but also got to meet some great people who have become life-long friends and I got to experience so many cultures.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

I am the worst! I put my two suitcases on my landing weeks ahead, as I get so excited about going somewhere. And when I go past them I throw in something that I must take. As the saying goes, "I pack everything but the kitchen sink".

Celebrity Treasure Island star Candy Lane's last overseas holiday before Covid was to Bali, her first time to the Indonesian Island. Photo / Supplied

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

My last trip before lockdown was to Bali with my partner Ricky. We had never been there before and we loved it. I was surprised by the crazy amount of traffic and seeing an entire family including their dog on a motor bike. I was surprised to learn that if people don't work they got no assistance from their government. So, they valued their jobs so much. We don't know how lucky we are to live in New Zealand.

Celebrity Treasure Island star Candy Lane and partner Ricky in Bali. Photo / Supplied

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Grab some fresh milk from the dairy. I have to have my morning coffee. What I don't do is unpack as it's depressing knowing the trip is over.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Not knowing my way around. I love to be able to jump in my car and know where to shop for whatever I'm looking for. I don't drive when I am overseas as I hate to get lost and get anxious that I will miss a turn-off and end up miles out of my way. I also miss my son Zak.

What are your favourite things about travel?

Seeing my family who live abroad, especially my daughter Jaz and 3-year-old grandson August. Catching up with old friends who live overseas. Going somewhere hot when it's cold here. Hotel rooms. Exploring the shops. Meeting new people. Having new experiences.

Candy Lane is one of the remaining contestants on Celebrity Treasure Island, screening Monday-Wednesday, 7.30pm, TVNZ 2