Five of the best things to do in Brisbane with kids. Photo / Kenny Smith

Lifestyle and travel editor Jenni Mortimer discovers the best places to take your kids in Brisbane for a family adventure full of Aussie charm and absolute icons.

It’s not always easy to pack family fun into a short timeframe, so with three days on the ground in Brisbane, I set my sights on activities to thrill a 5-year-old.

My son’s wish list included getting up close and personal with wildlife - maybe too close with some snakes - and being outdoors in the always-epic Queensland weather as much as humanly possible.

From hand-feeding kangaroos to walking in the footsteps of everyone’s favourite TV dog, here are five must-do activities we loved which you should try when travelling to Brisbane with kids.

The Queensland Museum and Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition

This activity was certainly not in our plans for the day, but when we walked past the museum and discovered the giant Jurassic World Lego poster plastered on the side of it, I knew my plans had changed. Entering the exhibition, my son was immediately entranced by the huge amount of interactive stations where he could free-build, learn how to build a dinosaur footprint out of Lego and be in awe of the Lego mastery around him. This exhibition is far from one that’s just for kids, as the craftsmanship of the Lego masterpieces is truly something that has to be seen to be believed by all ages.

The museum itself is also phenomenal, with loads for kids and adults to enjoy - including a wall of preserved snakes that will fascinate children and terrify some (me).

Getting there: Corner of Grey and Melbourne Streets, South Bank, South Brisbane.

The Jurassic Park Brickman exhibition will run until July 28, 2024 and admission is not included in the museum entry fee.

The Queensland Museum is currently hosting the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition. Photo / Anna Kucer

Lone Pine Sanctuary

Carve out a half day for a visit to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, where you will find all kinds of Australian wildlife. from dingos, crocodiles, snakes, kangaroos and of course, cuddly koalas. The reptile house is a must-see, complete with a black-headed python and an otherworldly shingleback lizard. However, the true fun comes in buying a few bags of $2 “roo food” and heading to hand-feed kangaroos and wallabies. My son absolutely loved this experience, as he worked up the courage to go from patting the kangaroos to hand-feeding and eventually a cheeky hug. An absolute must-do when visiting Brisbane.

Getting there: 708 Jesmond Rd, Fig Tree Pocket, Queensland.

Open every day from 9am-5pm.

Carve out a half day for a visit to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, where you will find all kinds of Australian wildlife. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Eat Street

Parents rejoice over this epic night market with hours that actually work when travelling with young kids and navigating bedtime. We headed down to Eat Street for a bite to eat at 5pm and found the entire place bustling with activity - live music, arcade games and more food and beverage options than you could ever want. I tried the chicken plate from hotspot Chaar - which was packed full of flavour - alongside a mulled cider from the Diner Bar and finished it off with a mango and coconut rice Thai dessert from Khao Sarn Thai. My son had a pepperoni pizza from Slice and candied strawberries from Lulu Candied Fruit that were an absolute hit.

Getting there: 221D MacArthur Ave, Hamilton, Queensland.

Open every Friday and Saturday from 4-10pm, and Sunday from 4-9pm.

The Eat Street night market is already bustling by 5pm. Photo / Tourism Australia

Southbank Pools and the Brisbane Wheel

It’s worth setting aside a good two to three hours to stroll through Southbank and see a bit more of what Brisbane has to offer. The pools are ideal for little ones, with sand running right down to them - so be sure to pack the togs. There are also cafes and icecream carts surrounding the area that make it perfect for a lunchtime refresh of the body and tummy. If you want to see more of the sights, a short three to four-minute walk from the pools will land you at the Wheel of Brisbane, which gives you an idyllic look at the city centre.

Getting there: Southbank Pools: South Bank Piazza, South Brisbane.

Wheel of Brisbane: Russell St, South Brisbane.

Brisbane's Southbank Pools are ideal for little ones, with sand running right down to them. Photo / Kenny Smith

New Farm Park

If your little one is a fan of the TV show Bluey, then head on down to New Farm Park and walk in the footsteps of the eponymous dog by having a play under the rotunda and even visiting the same public toilets Bluey did - I assure you, these things matter when you are 5 years old.

We enjoyed a picnic in the park by The Vintage Picnic Company, which was beautiful and expertly catered to my fussy son’s tastes, before taking a walk, hop, skip and a “beeeeeOOP!” around the park.

Getting there: 1042 Brunswick St, New Farm, Brisbane.

If your little one is a fan of the TV show Bluey, then head on down to New Farm Park.

Checklist

BRISBANE

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Brisbane non-stop with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar and China Airlines in around three hours and 50 minutes.

DETAILS

queensland.com/nz/en/home.