New Zealand passport holders can soon visit China on holiday without a visa. Photo / 123rf

Kiwi travellers eager to visit China can cross “get a visa” off their pre-trip to-do list following a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Li landed in Wellington on Thursday for a three-day visit focused on trade. During this time, he announced New Zealand passport holders can now enjoy visa-free entry into China, in a move to strengthen ties and enable more travel between the countries.

“China is ready to discuss with New Zealand to introduce more measures to facilitate two-way travel, and China has extended unilateral visa-free treatment to New Zealand.”

Previously, only 11 European countries and Malaysia have had the privilege of visa-free travel to China. Now, Kiwis can also visit without applying for a tourist visa, however, trips will likely be limited to 15 days, similar to other visa-waiver countries.





The Great Wall of China is a popular spot for visitors. Photo / 123rf

The announcement will save future travellers around $140, which was how much a single-entry tourist visa for New Zealand passport holders was.

It is unclear when the visa-free entry will start for New Zealanders. Still, the news was a significant development for New Zealand and China’s tourism industry, said Wendy Wu, the founder of Wendy Wu Tours, a leading China tour company.

“This is fantastic news for all New Zealanders dreaming of exploring China’s rich culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes,” said Wu, adding that the company was “thrilled” about the opportunities this created for customers.

If you’re planning a trip to China, you may (understandably) have many questions such as “How cheap is it to visit?”, “How do I get there from New Zealand?”, “What apps can I use?” or “What is the best way to pay for things?”

Fortunately, we took the 12-hour flight to check out the Asian destination and find all the answers for the curious traveller.