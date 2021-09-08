Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Northland level 2 air links affected by Auckland Airport transfer rules

There is currently one Air New Zealand service a day between Whangārei and Auckland. Photo / File

Northland remains largely cut off from the rest of the country at level 2 by onerous travel restrictions across the Auckland city boundaries.

Regional airports in Northland with direct links to the rest of the country expect to see more uptake, but the skies are still quiet under the first day of level 2.

At Whangārei Airport, manager Mihael Chub says flight schedules are yet to pick up as there is some confusion about who can transfer through Auckland Airport on services from Northland.

"There's a reduced service because there is still a limitation on who can fly and because Auckland generates a lot of passengers," he said.

Regular air links from Whangārei and Kerikeri were thrown into disarray by the Auckland hub remaining at Level 4.

Under Level 2, Northlanders should be able to take domestic flights for recreation and tourism, according to Covid-19 guidelines.

Chub expects the services through Auckland are likely to be reduced while local restrictions apply, as "the numbers who meet these criteria are still going to be quite low".

There will be one daily flight to Auckland, allowing passengers to transfer to regions under level 2, operating under the same restrictions as drivers transiting Auckland for business or limited personal reasons.

Current guidelines say passengers can travel across an alert level boundary for the purpose of transferring to an aircraft to go to another place in or outside New Zealand.

However, transiting passengers must depart "within 24 hours of entering the airport" and are required to carry proof of air travel and photo ID.

A Sunair Piper Aztec flies south from Whangarei. Photo / Supplied

Other carriers and charter companies have been quick to fill the void.

Regional airline Sunair, which operates non-stop services from Whangārei to Hamilton and Tauranga, says they have seen bookings take off.

"We have had an increase in demand, which is what we've expected, from the previous time we've seen a regional lockdown in Auckland," airline spokesperson Lisa Bryce said.

The region can often feel "ostracised from the rest of the country," said the airline.

The airline, which flies three direct services to Hamilton a week, says there has been a boost in bookings and is considering additional flights.

However, the number of passengers travelling for leisure remains extremely low.

"At the moment it is mostly people flying home to families or business travel."

Air New Zealand says they will continue to operate a reduced service while Auckland remains under heightened restrictions.

Air New Zealand chief sales officer Leanne Geraghty said it would take time for normal services to return.



"While the country has been under alert level 3 and 4 for the past few weeks, it may take a few days to return to our full lounge service offering, but we'll be working with suppliers to ensure this is as seamless as possible."

Regional lounges will reopen in Wellington and Christchurch, but catering will continue to be paused while the Auckland region is under lockdown.