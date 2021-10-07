Calling a park picnic or day at the beach 'travel' may seem like a stretch, but after several weeks confined to our homes and surrounding suburbs, heading to a new bay or reserve feels positively exotic.
Here's how to take it to the next level and get that 'holiday' feeling if you're in an Alert Level 3 region.
Enjoy the taste of another culture
With level 3 came the much-anticipated reunion with our beloved takeaways, so stop by your favourite restaurant and pick up a dish inspired by the cuisine of another country. Just make sure whatever you choose can be balanced on a picnic blanket and eaten al fresco.
Need inspiration?
- — Follow in Japan's footsteps with an easy bento box of sushi rolls, yakitori skewers, fried chicken and a flask of ryokucha (green tea).
- — Eat like the French and grab a selection of meats, cheeses and relishes, a few baguettes and, of course, lots of butter.
- — Make your classic picnic a Lebanese 'mezze' with falafel balls, baba ghanoush, hummus and marinated meats, all eaten with plenty of flatbreads.
- — Dig into the edible packages of goodness that are Chinese dumplings, along with sides like cabbage salad, stir-fried bok choy or roasted broccolini.
Accessorise accordingly
If you've chosen a country to inspire your meal, why not take it all the way? Bring along any dinnerware or accessories that match the cuisine or is a little fun and unusual. Whether it's a set of patterned plates from Greece, fancy napkins from a friend in London or a large picnic blanket that reminds you of a previous trip.
Add some atmosphere
From Brazilian salsa to French folk music, it's surprising how something as simple as a playlist can transport you far away from home. So, charge up a portable speaker and queue up some overseas genres you may not usually listen to unless you were away on holiday.
Dress the part
Don't worry, we're not talking about wearing an elaborate sari or Malaysian Kebaya to your next picnic – unless you want to. But we do suggest reaching back through the wardrobe for something a little more special than your trusty grey sweatshirt or comfortable sports shorts.
Make a (really fancy) cocktail
Close your eyes, take a sip of an ice-cold pina colada or bittersweet negroni and it's almost like you're lying poolside at a tropical resort or at a pavement cafe in Italy. Taste is a powerful way to create a holiday mood, not just using food but beverages too. Upgrade a classic GnT or attempt something a little more challenging to impress your bubble with. Just check the alcohol rules beforehand for your park or beach of choice.
Uncertain what the new Covid-19 rules involve? Read more here or visit covid19.govt.nz.