Covid-19 Response Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall took questions about the decision to stop having people coming into New Zealand take pre-departure Rapid Antigen Tests. Video / Mark Mitchell

For many months, Kiwis watched as countries around the globe dropped their quarantine and pre-departure test requirements for fully vaccinated travellers. Then, on June 20, we followed suit.

However, some destinations are still yet to remove this final hurdle for travellers - if they even allow visitors at all.

Here are some destinations that still have Covid-related restrictions for tourists.

China

Closed for all tourists

One of the most-visited countries by Kiwis in 2019, China remains closed to tourists as they continue a zero-Covid strategy.

Only those with citizenship, permanent residency and other eligibility criteria can visit, although the quarantine for these visitors has been reduced to seven days (plus three days in self-isolation) and international flights are slowly restarting.

Taiwan

Closed for most tourists

The only other country totally closed to tourists, regardless of vaccination status or pre-departure testing, is Taiwan.

Business travellers have been able to visit since March and from July 25. The country now also allows foreign nationals to apply for special entry permits for volunteer work, religious work, religious studies, internships, international exchanges and Working Holiday Schemes.

Hong Kong

Open, but requires quarantine

In May, Hong Kong opened to non-residents but a visit still involves several Covid-related hoops. Travellers must take a pre-departure test within 48 hours of departure and prove they have booked seven nights at an approved quarantine hotel.

After arriving, tourists must take both a PCR and RAT at the airport, endure testing during quarantine and book tests at community testing centres on days 9 and 12 of their trip.

If you test positive at any point, you must go to an isolation facility or public hospital.

Japan

Open, but only for certain tourists

There was much fanfare when Japan opened to international visitors from New Zealand and 97 other "low risk" countries on June 10. The catch, however, is that travellers must visit as part of a guided tour approved by the government.

If you visit on this tour, you need a visa and pre-departure test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Fiji

Open with on-arrival testing

Fiji has been open to tourists since December 2021 but recently dropped its pre-departure test requirements in May.

Now, travellers only need to pre-book a RAT for the first 72 hours of their arrival. These are often available at or near hotels and, if positive, travellers must isolate for seven days.

Canada

Open with random arrival testing

Travellers heading to Canada may not need a pre-departure test but could be selected at random for a test upon arrival.

International arrivals in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary can be chosen for a test, which must be done within one day. Tourists who test positive must isolate for 10 days.

Vanuatu

Open with pre-departure testing

International travellers have been able to visit Vanuatu since July 1, although they must present a negative pre-departure test before boarding a flight.

South Korea

Open with pre-departure and arrival testing

South Korea is technically open to all tourists but visiting isn't easy.

Travellers must present a negative pre-departure test before departure, as well as pre-booking a PCR test to be taken within one day of arrival.

Those who test positive upon arrival must stay in a quarantine facility.

Samoa

Open with pre-departure and arrival testing

Similarly, Samoa is open to international tourists, as of yesterday, and they must present a negative pre-departure test before departure and a second test upon arrival.

However, travellers must organise to have a RAT on day 5 of their visit. These results are reported to the Ministry of Health and if you test positive, you must isolate for seven days.

Tonga

Open with pre-departure and arrival testing

Tonga also opened to international tourists yesterday and requires a negative pre-departure test as well as a PCR test after arrival. This must be done at an approved health centre 3 to 5 days after arrival.

The result must be reported to the Ministry of Health and, if positive, travellers have to isolate for five days.

One other restriction on travellers will be flights. There will be two flights a week until August 28, then there will be three per week until this doubles after October 31.

Niue

Open with pre-departure and arrival testing

If you take advantage of the travel bubble with Niue, which opened June 27, you must present a PCR pre-departure test taken no more than 48 hours before your flight as well as PCR tests on days 1 and 3 at the Niue Foou Hospital.

Travellers who test positive must then isolate for seven days.