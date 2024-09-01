Club Intercontinental opens in Auckland, but is it worth the upgrade?

Those who book Club have their own set of experiences within the hotel, including exclusive access to the club lounge, a welcome Byredo amenity and drink, inclusive breakfast, afternoon high tea, twilight canapes and drinks, all-day refreshments and a complimentary garment press for 2 pieces.

You also get to stay in dedicated Club rooms and suites that aren’t available to non-club members.

The rooms give a feeling of pure luxury. Photo / Supplied

For a King Classic room you will pay about $180-$190 for the upgrade and these rooms usually go for about $380. But is it worth the extra cost?

Arriving at 2pm, we were just in time to be seated for afternoon tea in the Club lounge - served with tea or coffee – we opted to upgrade to prosecco , which we enjoyed with our sandwiches and pastries.

We then headed to check out our room, which Herald deputy travel editor Anna Sarjeant best summed up when she reviewed the hotel when it opened, boasting about the offerings “jaw-dropping views” and feeling of pure “luxury”.

At 5.30 we headed back to the Club for their cocktail and canapes, ordering a chilli margarita, which we enjoyed with a selection of chef-crafted canapes - including a truly epic crumbed brie wedge with truffle sauce. The presentation and service were both fitting of a VIP experience and the staff were kind enough to slip me a bonus brie canape.

We then headed down for a reservation at the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Adveigh, where the theme of one night of luxury continued as we enjoyed Mount Cook salmon caviar, Lachlan Ridge kingfish, Hawke’s Bay lamb shish and grilled oyster mushrooms.

Advieh Restaurant at the Intercontinental Hotel in central Auckland - snack starter (clockwise from left) Chicken liver baklava, crispy kataifi and coastal lamb chop. Photo / Supplied

Returning to our room we found turn-down service had been and we had been left tea and honey for the perfect wind down before bed.

The next morning we popped on our activewear, enjoyed a workout at the hotel’s gym – right next to the Club and then headed in for breakfast. I enjoyed the Turkish eggs with a flat white and topped it up with a side of fresh fruit from the buffet.

And with that, we left the oh-so-glamorous Club for the last time on this overnighter and headed to our room to check out.

So would I fork out the extra cash to upgrade my experience next time? Much like my addiction to Koru, I genuinely think I am hooked on this Club too and there is great value in the food and beverages that come with the package. The VIP treatment made the staycation seamless and added an element of easy luxury within the walls of a private haven.

