Travellers planning to let loose this Spring Break on a Carnival Cruise ship better find somewhere else to party, according to the cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a series of fines and penalties for unruly guests. Passengers who misbehave could be hit with a US$500 (NZ$800) fine and forced to disembark.

In the updated cruise ticket contract, Carnival states any passengers whose actions impact “the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew” will be detained on board and then taken off the ship. Guests could also be banned from future sailings.

Passengers who violate the “disruptive behaviour clause” could be up for a US$500 fine as well as any costs Carnival incur while detaining and disembarking them, according to the company’s contract.

All guests will have to sign the contract before boarding the cruise.

Carnival Imagination. Photo / Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines

Carnival’s ships have added extra security workers and narcotics-sniffing dogs at home ports, according to Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

Speaking in a video, which was shared on YouTube on February 17, Duffy said Carnival Cruises is not alone in its experience of tricky travellers.

“We’ve all seen the news coverage and social media posts of people behaving badly.

“It’s happening in stores, restaurants, at sporting events and schools, on airplanes, in theme parks and, yes, on cruise ships, too.”

Ahead of sailings, guests were sent a letter from the cruise line.

“You will be sailing with us during Spring Break, which is traditionally a period of high occupancy,” Carnival wrote.

“As part of our commitment to create the best environment to provide a fun and memorable vacation for all, we would like to remind you of our Safety First!”

The company called out its drug and alcohol policies and reminded guests to keep the noise down and be safe while moving around the ship.





This is the latest measure the cruise line has taken to prevent passengers from being disruptive.

Carnival also introduced a curfew for passengers under 18 in September 2022. According to the new rule, underaged guests must leave public areas by 1 am unless accompanied by an adult or taking part in a ship-run activity for children.

“Guests 17 years of age and under who are not accompanied by an adult in their traveling party, 21 years of age or older, must be clear of all public areas by 1:00 a.m. each evening unless involved in a Club 02 or Circle C teen activity,” says the new guidelines.

Guests aren’t the only ones who have misbehaved in recent months. An MSC Meraviglia crewmember was recently fired after allegedly filming women in the women’s bathrooms on board.



