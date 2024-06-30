Many flight attendants and aviation professionals responded, sharing their routines and favourite products.

Why do flight attendants always need to look presentable?

Trained to assist travellers in emergency situations, the members of the cabin crew are more than just hosts who cater to every request. They have become the face of the airlines — expected to have crisp uniforms, elegant posture, perfectly styled hair and flawless makeup.

Because of this, most airlines require their flight attendants to uphold a certain standard for their physical appearance. Over the years, the physical requirements to qualify as a flight attendant have changed, but some airlines still implement strict requirements, especially for female attendants who must abide by a specific makeup look and hairdo.

For example, British Airways states: “Women need to have a styled look, with hair and makeup that would be appropriate in a professional environment and complements our uniform.” Another example is the Qatar Airways Cabin Crew Grooming & Uniform Regulations, which is 64 pages long. In 2022, the Australian Services Union addressed Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, asking for updates to the airline’s strict grooming and uniform policies. Their proposals included removing makeup requirements, approving low-heeled shoes, standardising watch-face sizes and allowing beards.

Multiple cabin crews from various airlines have campaigned to change regulations, particularly those that impose “sexist”, unjust and unhealthy requirements. Notable changes over the years include the approval of trousers for female attendants, adjustments to the height and duration of heel wear, acceptance of tattoos, and the removal of gender-based obligations or restrictions for wearing makeup. One of the most significant campaigns is the ‘I’m not stewardess Barbie!’ petition against Spain’s Iberia airline, which garnered more than 56,000 signatures in support of allowing female attendants to wear flat shoes.

Air New Zealand is one of the few airlines that have said they would be “revising our grooming standards”.

In September 2019, the airline declared that staff are now officially permitted to “proudly” display non-offensive tattoos at work. This marks a significant shift from a long-standing controversial policy and promotes a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Air New Zealand cabin crew's grooming guide is a closely held secret.

How do they do it? Here are three tips to keep in mind.

Skincare

Frequent flying can stress the skin: from the stress in airports, lack of sleep, exposure to UV rays and pressurised cabins. A single flight can cause so much stress, just imagine what members of the cabin crew have to face every day.

One user under the Reddit thread r/MakeupAddiction shared, “As someone else commented already, skincare really plays a BIG role. The air on planes is super drying so I make sure to do a comprehensive skincare with lots of hydrating products and an occlusive moisturiser before slapping on any makeup.”

Ultimately, nothing can prevent the effects of flying on your skin, but you can do things to protect it. Aside from skin care, hydration and a healthy diet also help.

Qantas customer service manager Travys Carinci, who logs an average of 59,952 miles per month, shared with Condé Nast Traveller: “I start my day with a pint of water before my coffee and try to drink 2.5 litres of water every day. I also skip overly hot showers which, even though it is tempting after a long flight, is a surefire way to dry out your skin.”

Makeup products

For maintaining a full face of makeup for more than 16 hours, many crew members recommend skipping heavy foundation in favour of light face products like tinted moisturisers and sunscreens.

One flight attendant on the Reddit thread shared advice. “Focus more on creating a thin, flawless, well-settled-in base more than anything else,” they said.

“Though the coverage (of a foundation) was mind-blowing, it used to somehow start looking cakey and peel-y by the end, no matter how well I blended it, probably owing to the long wear and perhaps a thick base just didn’t work for long wear (at least for me).”

Flight attendants also recommended setting powders.

“Most important step for me is to set everything with A LOT of powder. Honestly, any translucent powder is good. I just pat it in,” one shared.

Another said, “I just dab in a good thick layer under eyes, brush it all off after a few mins + a very thin layer all over rest of the face and my makeup stays in place like magic.”

Preferences for eye makeup and lipsticks vary, since airlines have different requirements for flight attendants. Some recommended high-end products like Chanel and Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadows, Bobbi Brown eyeliners, and Fenty lipsticks. Others opt for a more budget-friendly makeup kit, consisting of MAC, Maybelline and NARS products.

Many flight attendants said they wouldn’t fly without facial mists and sprays in their kit.

“We all spritz each other in the back of the plane,” Chicago-based flight attendant Heather Holding shared with the Washington Post. “It wakes you up, it’s great moisture, it feels nice and luxurious.”

One Reddit user shared that the way to lock in their makeup for hours is to spritz a setting spray between layers. “I start with a bit of spray before my primer. Then I do all of my liquids and creams, followed by another spray, then powders. I set one more time after everything is done.”

Members of the cabin crew revealed that they reapply or retouch in between flights, some even retouch in the cabin before landing.

Airlines’ ‘beauty hubs’

Some airlines pamper their flight attendants with masterclasses, beauty hubs, and skincare and makeup products. One airline that provides this is Emirates, which recently launched Emirates Beauty Hub’ skincare and make-up masterclasses in Dubai. This benefit offered to Emirates cabin crew includes a complimentary skincare and makeup masterclass with professional makeup artists and Dior products.