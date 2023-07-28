Pucker Up! 8 Exquisite, Beauty Editor-Approved Lipsticks To Love

A celebration of one of our favourite beauty products in our makeup kit, National Lipstick Day 2023, on July 29, has kicked off with a bunch of beauty brands revealing the can’t-miss deals that’ll likely see your lip product collection multiply.

The power and magnetism of lipstick is well-documented throughout the ages, with certain lipstick shades synonymous with pop icons like the crimson-lipped Gwen Stefani or Hollywood royalty like Marilyn Monroe, who was known for her glossy, contoured red lip throughout her career.

While red lipstick will always play a role in female empowerment — representative of power, seduction, wealth and confidence — popular hues like pinks, nudes and corals will always have their place in makeup lovers’ beauty routines.

Looks aside, since the early 2000s the sales of lipstick have been used as an economic marker. The Lipstick Index, a term coined by Estee Lauder’s Leonard Lauder in the early 2000s, is a theory that the sales of more affordable luxuries (like lipstick) rise during economic downturns. It’s hardly surprising, then, given today’s economic climate that sales are on the up.

In honour of the beauty-centric holiday, we’ve rounded up the best sales to shop this National Lipstick Day.

Revlon

This year, Revlon has joined forces with Chemist Warehouse for its National Lipstick Day initiative, which will see $2 from every Super Lustrous Lipstick sold at the beauty retailer donated to Look Good Feel Better. Revlon’s commitment to the cause is long-standing, and the 2023 campaign sees brand ambassador Delta Goodrem feature throughout. The collection includes the Classics, Mattes and Glass Shines, so you can select a finish to fit your lipstick preference.

Beauty editor says: "The perfect natural nude for my skin tone, I wore this lipstick on my wedding day, and it still carries all kinds of nostalgia with it every time I swipe it on. It's non-drying and ultra-comfortable on the lips — my go-to nude shade no matter what the occasion."

Clinique

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on Clinique’s viral Black Honey Lipstick then now’s your chance – Farmers is offering a mini version of the TikTok famous product with every $69 spent on Clinique products (and is not limited to makeup purchases only!).

Beauty editor says: “I’ve always loved Clinique’s brightly-hued bullets which reflect the punchy shade housed within, and this shade of vibrant pink is giving me big Barbie vibes. It promises a matte finish but isn’t drying and serves double duty to prime lips and lend colour in one swipe.”

YSL

If you’re a fan of luxury lipsticks, then prepare to make room on your vanity for two more. Smith & Caughey’s is offering a complimentary YSL mini Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick in the shade 12 with any YSL lip product purchased. Tres bon!

Beauty editor says: "Crimson red lips will never go out of style, and this punchy shade is no exception. The uniquely shaped applicator promises precise application, and the highly-pigmented formula gets the green light when it comes to staying power.

M.A.C

For as long as I can remember, M.A.C has always brought its A-game when it comes to National Lipstick Day, and this year is no different. Enjoy a complimentary full-size lipstick with any M.A.C purchase, and take your pick from one of three in-demand shades in two different finishes: Devoted To Chilli (Powderkiss Lipstick), D For Danger (Matte Lipstick) or Taupe (Matte Lipstick).

Beauty editor says: “Laced with raspberry seed oil and organic extra virgin olive oil, this formula cares for lips while delivering a wash of sheer, lustrous colour. I was first introduced to the shade Syrup at a M.A.C event years ago, and the blue-pink hue has remained in high rotation on my makeup roster ever since.”

Elizabeth Arden

What’s better than one Lip Colour Lipstick? Two Lip Colour Lipsticks! That’s what you can expect when you shop at Farmers, which is offering a complimentary Elizabeth Arden Lip Colour Lipstick with every full-sized Lip Colour Lipstick purchased.

Beauty editor says: “A deliciously buttery brown befitting this current cold snap we’re experiencing; mauve is a must for winter. The smooth formula glides onto lips seamlessly, enveloping them in rich colour.”

Gucci Beauty

In need of somewhere chic to stash your go-to lipstick? Gucci Beauty is offering a complimentary lipstick holder when you purchase two or more Gucci Beauty products (one of which must be a lipstick) from Smith & Caughey’s.

Beauty editor says: “It’s quite likely this will be the most expensive lip balm you’ll ever own. Sorry but how chic? Towing the line between makeup and skincare, this hydrating lip balm melts quickly into lips, smoothing and softening their appearance with its nourishing oil blend formula.”

Shiseido

Rather than a shop-and-save offer, this National Lipstick Day Shiseido has discounted all of its best-selling lip colours by 30 per cent, making it an excellent time to restock your favourites.

Beauty editor says: “Violet adds extra va-va-voom when applied to lips, and Shiseido’s Night Orchid is about as impactful as it gets when it comes to purple lipstick. Go boldly and team it with an otherwise neutral makeup look, allowing your lips to do all the talking (literally).”

Estee Lauder

With more than 10 different lipsticks to select from, you’ll be spoilt for choice when deciding which one to splash out on this National Lipstick Day. Whether you’re keen to revisit an old favourite or dabble in something new receive 15 per cent off every Estee Lauder Lipstick purchased this National Lipstick Day.

Beauty editor says: “Have you ever seen a more perfect shade of rose pink? I think not. While I’m unsure that the shade name is accurate, what I am sure of is the formula — it wears beautifully for up to 10 hours without feathering or bleeding and remains a lipstick icon for a reason.”