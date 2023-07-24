Inside a night of big news and big tastemakers celebrating the New Zealand skincare pioneer.

Last Thursday, surrounded by London-based luminaries, New Zealand skincare innovator Emma Lewisham raised a glass to extending her influence in the Northern Hemisphere.

Hosted at the iconic Studio Ashby, Emma celebrated with her growing London community and revealed exciting plans for the future, sharing the news that her range of high-performance, natural skincare is set to launch in a notable UK retailer this September — the first and only New Zealand skincare brand to do so.

A warm welcome was given by Daisy Hoppen, founder of DH PR, who has been instrumental in Emma’s diversification into a previously untapped market.

The milestone moment was made all the more special with a three-course meal created by British chef Ruth Rogers and her team from The River Cafe, which was served alongside bespoke Negronis and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

With a menu befitting a balmy summer’s night, each course highlighted Ruth’s Italian influence and paired with wines from the region. Guests dined on a selection of summer antipasti, with slow-roasted yellow Italian peppers and San Marzano tomatoes with Ligurian basil, polenta al granchio, wild sea bass with capers, golden marjoram and zucchini flowers, and lemon tart.

The eminent guest list included a handful of like-minded, local tastemakers, including Viva’s own Jessica Beresford, model and Viva cover star Lili Sumner, creative Jessie Bush and Paris Georgia’s Georgia Cherrie. Talented storytellers and editors including System Magazine beauty director Tish Weinstock, Elle UK contributing fashion editor Aurelia Donaldson, Net-a-Porter content director Alice Casely-Hayford and Black Skin’s Dija Ayodele mingled with brand founders like Vyrao’s Yasmin Sewell and designer Molly Goddard as they toasted to Emma’s many successes.

“All our guests that attended our dinner are a representation of our growing, diverse community here in London that champion and support Emma Lewisham,” Emma says. “We are so lucky to have such a supportive community for our brand already here in London, all of whom are such formidable forces in their own right, and I am proud to have them share our journey.”

For Emma, the night was memorable for many reasons, the culmination of many years of cementing her brand in New Zealand first but working feverishly with a view to one day take it international and connect with a new audience.

Seated in a room full of her friends and muses, Emma took a moment to share just how significant this intimate dinner was to her. “I’m incredibly grateful,” she says. “I believe one of life’s greatest gifts is when I am privileged enough to be surrounded by people who inspire me.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Daisy Hoppen of DH PR, Cloakroom magazine founder Claudia Donaldson and Claridges' Paula Fitzherbert. Photo / Amelia Allen

Emma and The River Cafe's Ruth Rogers. Photo / Amelia Allen

One of the many Italian-inspired dishes on offer — wild sea bass. Photo / Amelia Allen

Lili Sumner, Georgia Cherrie and Liam Sharma. Photo / Amelia Allen

System magazine beauty director Tish Weinstock. Photo / Amelia Allen

Designer Rejina Pyo and Net-a-Porter content director Alice Casely-Hayford. Photo / Amelia Allen

British Vogue's Funmi Fetto. Photo / Amelia Allen