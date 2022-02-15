A flight attendant has shared her dietary tips to avoid that uncomfortable feeling you get from too long in air cabins. Photo / Getty Images

A flight attendant has shared her dietary tips to avoid that uncomfortable feeling you get from too long in air cabins. Photo / Getty Images

We're all looking forward to jetting off to exotic places, but there are some parts of flying we'd rather avoid.

Long-haul flights can leave you feeling run down and uncomfortable, but one hostie has shared her tips for combating discomfort. It starts well before you get on the plane.

The flight attendant and TikTok star Robine Blickman has revealed a list of things that you should and shouldn't eat before flying.

Her number one ingredient might sound a little odd - artichoke.

"Artichoke – okay I know this sounds so weird but I've got it in tea and in pills and believe me, it works so good," she revealed.

Taken mid, during or post flight the anti-inflammatory effect of the plant is something she swears by. There's some suggestion from clinical studies that the leaves can help reduce dyspepsia (stomach inflammation) and improve digestion.

Both you and fellow passengers will be grateful for a reduction in mid-flight flatulence.

Blickman's second set of wonder ingredients target dehydration and flight fatigue.

To avoid feeling ill, she suggested passengers drink a cocktail of hot water, lemon, cucumber and celery juice before flying.

"On the morning of your flight, take a cup of hot water and some lemon and squeeze it in," she said.

Celery, though not everyone's cup of tea, is the key ingredient.

"I know it looks so gross, celery, but believe me it is the best thing. I always mix it up with some cucumber and some lemon.

"I even take it every morning right now and it works the best."

But what about things you should avoid before travel?

Blickman's advice was slightly more orthodox: alcohol and carbonated water are the worst culprits for mid-air bloating.

Though hard to avoid when spending time in airports, she says travellers should refrain.

"Try to hold back on the Coke and on the gin and juices, believe me, they are the worst," she said.

Robine, who is an international flight attendant with the Dutch airline KLM, travels around the world sharing travel tips with her 11,000 instagram followers.