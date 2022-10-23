A Short Guide To Long-Haul Flight Skincare

The Facialist’s Ashleigh Scott takes us through her tips to hit the arrivals gate glowing.

After a lengthy hiatus of holidaying abroad, many New Zealanders are getting ready to once again set off overseas this summer.

As we know, air travel is dehydrating on the skin, and you don’t have to be doing a long-haul flight to experience the drying effects either.

Whether you’re heading to the Caribbean or shooting down to Queenstown, it pays to be mindful of your skin while in the air to ensure you touch down looking and feeling fresh.

"When flying long haul it's best if you have no makeup on and clean skin. If you have to wear makeup on to the flight, make sure to have a micellar water with you so you can remove it as soon as you get on the plane," says The Facialist's Ashleigh Scott.

Micellar water allows you to cleanse your face without having to wait in line for the bathroom, and it does a thorough job removing eye makeup too. Just make sure you remember to pack some cotton pads.

Although some may have no qualms about applying a sheet mask mid-flight, a hydrating cream mask will do the trick too, without the sideways glances from your fellow passengers.

"Something like the Josh Rosebrook Advanced Hydration Mask, $70, is super-hydrating and will stop your skin dehydrating during the flight. You can't see it on the skin so you don't have to worry about how it looks!" explains Ashleigh.

Hydrating the skin internally is equally as important, so if you really want to land at your destination feeling your best, avoid the alcohol trolley as having a tipple will only dehydrate you further.

"It can be hard to drink enough water during the flight; they never give you enough," says Ashleigh. "Watered down apple juice is a great way to quickly rehydrate the body if you feel yourself becoming dehydrated." Fill your drink bottle up airside too, so you can get a head start.

Lastly, if the option is available, booking yourself in for a facial when you land is a great way to replenish lost moisture and the perfect excuse to make the most of the hotel facilities.

Keep calm and carry-on

These travel sets are not only a good way of making sure you have everything you need to treat your skin on board, but they’re also fantastic for trialing products before you commit to a full-sized purchase.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, Age Bright Clearing Serum and Bright Spot Fader are ideal companions for keeping skin bright and preventing breakouts mid-flight.

Aotea Travel Pack, $95

Take a little bit of New Zealand away with you, thanks to these 100ml tubes, ideal for carry-on and the rest of your holiday too. Each travel set contains a cleanser, hand and body cream and Aotea’s famous kawakawa balm, which is the ideal companion in mosquito-bite season.

You won’t have to skip a single step of your skincare routine with this handy set of minis, which includes Skin Reset, Supernatural 72-Hour Hydration Crème, Supernatural Face Oil, Eye Crème, Illuminating Cleanser, Illuminating Exfoliant and Brighten Your Day Crème. Each bottle is also refillable.