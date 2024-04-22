Passengers flying from Auckland to Hong Kong could be asked to dig into flight meals with their own cutlery, if survey questions become reality. Photo / Neil Porten

There’s nothing unusual about an airline surveying its regular business class travellers about their flying experience.

However, one question recently sent out to Cathay Pacific customers has sparked some interest.

The five-star airline allegedly asked passengers whether they would be willing to bring their own cutlery on board flights.

A survey was sent to members of “Cathay Lab”, an online consumer community of about 10,000 people who offer feedback on the customer experience. One recipient then shared a screenshot of the survey to FlyerTalk, an online forum dedicated to aviation.

“If you are travelling with Cathay Pacific in business class, to what extent are you willing to contribute to the following sustainable initiatives?” the survey asked.

Respondents were given four initiatives, which they could rate on a scale of ‘very willing’ to ‘not willing at all’.

“Bring your own cutlery set” was on the list.

Cathay Pacific's survey asked how passengers would feel about supporting different sustainability initiatives.

Members were also asked if they would bring a reusable water bottle to refill on the flight, give cabin crew used plastic water bottles at the end of the flight or actively collect water bottles and put them in a recycling bin at the aircraft exit.

It’s unclear what the survey results were or whether Cathay Pacific will pursue the concept but it does indicate the airline is looking to boost its sustainability initiatives. While cutlery seems like a small piece of the puzzle, these small things quickly add up.

In 2021, when Air New Zealand trialled wooden cutlery, the airline said swapping to a sustainable option could avoid tossing about 28 million single-use plastic cutlery items into a landfill, per year.

Since one of the main perks of business class is the fancy table settings for excellent food, it seems unlikely travellers would be happy to travel with a set of cutlery.

However, as Business Insider reports, an airline as admired as Cathay Pacific may have more sway with customers when it comes to encouraging new behaviour.

In the forum, other members said they didn’t mind any of the initiatives aside from the one relating to cutlery.

“Bringing my own cutlery, makes no sense to me at all,” one person wrote. “How am I to pack up used cutlery to take away? And how many sets do I need to bring to have cutlery at the different times food is available on the flight? This makes me cringe.”

Another described the initiative as “ridiculous” adding that the airline can offer reusable cutlery in business class.

One person pointed out that it could be difficult bringing a knife through airport security, to take it onto the plane.