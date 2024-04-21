Air New Zealand has introduced several changes to fare types. Photo / Greg Bowker

Kiwis travelling on Air New Zealand to Australia and the Pacific Islands can expect more in-flight entertainment, snacks and flexible fares from June, the airline says.

The days of booking a simple Seat+Bag fare on an Air New Zealand flight to Australia or the Pacific Islands will end in June, it says.

Air New Zealand has announced several changes to its short-haul booking options for flights across the ditch and around the Pacific.

Its new offering, named Seats to Suit, simplifies fare options and increases the “essentials” all passengers receive.

The changes were in response to customers’ desire for more choice regarding what they paid for in a ticket, Air NZ general manager short haul Jeremy O’Brien said.

“The new Seats to Suit updates are based on customer feedback and changes our passengers were looking for,” he said, adding the airline was excited to introduce the changes in June.

So, what changes are coming in June?

Seat+Bag discontinued

From June 11, the Seat+Bag option will be replaced with a Seat fare type, which means travellers with no luggage can pay only for their seat, while those who want to check a bag can add one for $30.

In-flight entertainment and snacks for all

With many airlines, a simple seat fare means you get a spot to sit and nothing else, not even water. However, Air NZ’s revamp means all passengers, even simple Seat fare folk, get access to full in-flight entertainment and a snack or meal as well as tea, coffee, water and juice.

New flexi fares

The fares will now include Worksflexi, Premiumflexi or Businessflexi. When booking these fares, any change fee is waived if a customer wants to alter their booking and only a fare difference is applied. Refundable fares are also available.

On-board food and drink services to change

Because all passengers will get a snack or meal on board, the airline will no longer allow people to buy in-flight bites, but they can still buy drinks. Plus, customers will no longer be able to buy vouchers at the airport for items on board.

New fare types

The new fare types will include: Seat, Theworks, Worksflexi, Premiumeconomy, Premiumflexi, Businesspremier and Businessflexi.

Long-term domestic fares to increase

Meanwhile, in Aotearoa, travel agents have been warned by Air New Zealand to book domestic fares ASAP.

An industry note from the airline said long-term domestic fares on all routes would increase from April 23, so bookings must be ticketed on or before midnight on Monday, April 22.







