Innes Fitzgerald of Great Britain, has made headlines after refusing to travel to Australia for the World Cross Country Championships. Photo / Getty

Innes Fitzgerald of Great Britain, has made headlines after refusing to travel to Australia for the World Cross Country Championships. Photo / Getty

One of Britain’s leading junior female endurance athletes has been nicknamed ‘the Greta Thunberg of sport’ after refusing to travel to Australia due to a ‘deep concern’ for the environment.

Innes Fitzgerald, 16, asked British Athletics to not select her for the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, New South Wales, on February 18.

“The reality of the travel fills me with deep concern,” she wrote in a letter to the body, published by Athletics Weekly.

Fitzgerald has been named one of Britain’s most promising athletes and holds the national under-17 record for 3,000 metres. In December, she finished fourth at the under-20s European Cross Country Championships in Turin, despite being just 16.

The runner, from Devon, said she could have placed even better if she hadn’t endured a 20-hour journey to get to northern Italy. While Italy is just a few hours flight from the UK, Fitzgerald took a series of trains, overnight coaches and foldable bikes to reach the competition, to avoid flying.

Already, the star athlete has missed other competitions due to her stance on climate, such as the British trials in Scotland.

In the letter to British Athletics about the latest decision, Fitzgerald said the opportunity to represent Great Britain in Australia was “a privilege” and the fulfilment of a life-long dream.

However, she explained that the reality of travel filled her with deep concern and she asked not to be considered for selection.

“I would never be comfortable flying in the knowledge that people could be losing their livelihoods, homes and loved ones as a result,” she wrote.

“The least I can do is voice my solidarity with those suffering on the front line of climate breakdown. Coming to a decision has not been easy, however little compares to the grief I would feel taking the flight.”

“Environmentally I didn’t want to fly. I think it [the trip to Turin] took about 20 hours.”



Innes Fitzgerald is just 16 but finished fourth in the U20 race at the European XC Champs 🇬🇧



She also decided to take the train to Italy 🚝



One to watch in the future 🔥



🎙️ @Jason_AW pic.twitter.com/QLFZQAFKzB — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 11, 2022

Fitzgerald later told Athletics Weekly that a concern for the environment was something her family instilled in her.

“My family is as environmentally minded as I am,” she said, adding that they live in a passive house on a smallholding and grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“So my dad was happy for us not to fly. Aviation is the most energy-intensive activity we can do and explodes a person’s carbon footprint. I don’t want that on my conscience.”

Champions for Earth, an organisation that supports environmentally-conscious athletes said Fitzgerald’s decision was probably “torturous” but showed great commitment and courage.

“It is clear that Innes has the steely determination and focus, combined with the courage and clarity to face a reality quite different to athletes of previous generations,” it said.

Fitzgerald was looking for sponsors and supporters who could help cover costs for expensive public transport, accommodation and eco-friendly kit, the organisation continued.

“As a young person with Olympic dreams growing up during a climate and ecological emergency, she is balancing the dream of one day becoming a champion of the world, with a determination to be a champion for earth,” it added.