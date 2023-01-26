Hundreds of Jetstar passengers stranded at Japanese airport for 18 hours

Passengers were stuck in Osaka's Kansai Airport overnight. Photo / Twitter

Jetstar passengers flying to Queensland were left stranded and confused overnight in a Japanese airport after a snowstorm grounded flights.

At least 250 passengers were forced to set up camp at a gate in Kansai Airport in Osaka, Japan for 18 hours after the boarding time of their flight was pushed back repeatedly.

Travellers said they were left in the dark for hours after their 9pm flight was delayed on Wednesday night.

Local reports suggest a snowstorm had buried the bridge connecting mainland Osaka to Kansai Airport.

A Jetstar spokesperson said their crew were unable to reach the airport and customers were also unable to leave the airport.

“The flight was initially delayed as a result of heavy snow fall which closed the only bridge connecting Kansai International Airport to mainland Osaka, preventing our crew getting to the airport,” they said.





Still here - 40 hours and counting - apparently plane is ready - but now now crew for a 12pm departure pic.twitter.com/eOXcna88iO — Craig Bolger (@abillichilli) January 26, 2023





The passengers took to social media to vent their outrage as the hours ticked on without answers.

“Stuck at Kansai airport overnight cause Jetstar,” one Twitter user posted.

“Was actually so feral, and it’s left us trapped in Kansai Airport cause we were delayed so long.”

“24 hours at #Osaka airport and counting,” another passenger posted to Instagram alongside a photo of hundreds of people strewn over the terminal gate furniture.

Passengers slept on the floor and on the uncomfortable airport chairs and were left starving after the airport restaurants had closed for the night.

Stuck at Kansai airport over night cause jetstar can suck my nuts but atleast it's snowing real pretty like pic.twitter.com/ezCW67gQQ2 — Ben (@Chefly98) January 24, 2023

Finally at 4am the following morning, muesli bars, food vouchers and blankets were handed out to the passengers.

“All we have been given is a blanket, one ten dollar voucher and some water,” the Twitter user wrote.

“No meals, convenience store completely sold out.

“We’re cold, tired and starving. We cannot leave and we need help.”

The bridge to the airport has since reopened however a problem with the aircraft’s PA system caused a further delay.

Een besneeuwd Kansai International Airport (#KIX), het internationale vliegveld van ‘mijn’ Japanse stad #Osaka, gelegen op een kunstmatig eiland, komt zelden voor. Het zijn dan ook bijzondere winterse foto’s gemaakt uit de ‘nieuwshelikopter’ van de Japanse krant Mainichi Shimbun. pic.twitter.com/BQnxDZybXp — Hans V⭕️S (@voshans) January 25, 2023





“We will always put safety before schedule,” the Jetstar spokesperson said.

Passengers have been given the option to stay in a hotel as well as cover the cost of meals and transport to and from the airport.

“We’re very sorry for the delays to this flight,” the spokesperson said.

“We appreciate it’s been a frustrating experience while we worked to get customers on their way as quickly as possible.”

The flight is due to board at 10am local time and will land in Cairns later this evening.



