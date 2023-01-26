Flight attendants lift the lid on the secrets of plane WCs. Photo / TikTok, flightbae.b

Flight attendants lift the lid on the secrets of plane WCs. Photo / TikTok, flightbae.b

A flight attendant has lifted the lid on a disgusting practice which may put you off using the plane toilet next time you fly.

Flight attendant, TikToker and airline influencer Cierra Mistt has shared some of the less glamorous parts of aviation with travellers.

The crew member for the contractor airline Republic Airways, has issued a PSA on her social media sites to “not use the toilet paper”.

Operating on flights on behalf of United, Delta and other large US carriers, Mistt says that toilet roll is one area that airlines tend to skimp on.

“Instead use the paper towels because it’s higher quality and it won’t rip or dissolve like the toilet paper will,” she told her 3.2 million followers on TikTok.

Tissue quality is an issue many cabin crew agree on. Another flight attendant turned travel influencer, who shares videos under the name flightbae.b, shared another scatological secret.

Due to the confined spaces of a plane WC and sometimes turbulent flights, she warns that anything at seat level can get a good soaking.

“When turbulence hits and little boys who are pointing and shooting, they kind of shoot everywhere,” she says.

“That usually ends up on the toilet paper so if you don’t want that kind of stuff in your nether regions, use the tissue paper.”

Some airlines like Qatar Airlines provide disposable paper toilet seat covers to deal with this problem.

Cierra was also quick to warn passengers to always wear shoes when going to the bathroom, for this same reason.

“Not to mention that bathroom never gets cleaned unless it’s bad enough that we literally have to close it off for the rest of the flight,” she said.

Short-haul flights with a quick turnaround will often not have time for a scrub before being sent off to the next destination. When planes are cleaned between flights the priority is on picking up rubbish and getting seats ready for the next lot of passengers.

On long haul flights with busy WCs there can often be a queue, especially before landing. Fortunately another flight attendant turned-TikToker, Kat Kamalani, revealed a plane bathroom hack that could be of use.

If the economy bathrooms are busy, most airlines will let you use the business class bogs.

“Everyone always thinks you can’t use the first class bathroom but you totally can.

“As long as you’re not standing in the galley, you are free to use their lavatory.”

With fewer passengers to the number of loos, you’ll normally be able to find a free WC in business.