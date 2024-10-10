Booking.com’s Gen.Voyage study surveyed more than 8000 travellers from the Asia Pacific region about intergenerational travel.

Travellers were asked what their biggest hesitations were when planning a trip with family members or friends from different generations.

The most common issue was the prospect of conflicting interests. More than one-third (32%) said they felt family members would want to pursue different activities, which could cause problems.

Similarly, the second most popular concern (27%) was the challenge of pleasing everyone. This was almost tied with the lack of privacy, which 26% named as a potential barrier.

Families are heading around New Zealand and abroad these Easter and school holidays. Photo / 123rf

How to create a great intergenerational trip

There are worthwhile reasons to overcome these concerns. People travelled with family to create lasting memories together (92%) and spend quality time together (91%). Experiencing a new destination or culture together was also an appealing benefit (82%).

Fortunately, there are solutions to each of these concerns.

Those worried about conflicting interests can prioritise destinations with activities that satisfy a range of desires from the adrenaline junkie or history buff to the foodie and the one who just wants to lie by a pool.

Get together and identify what each person is interested in, then work out an itinerary from there. You never know, half of the group may be eager to tackle a beautiful forest hike while the other goes into a city to shop. The key here, is compromise. You can also prioritise destinations known for having a range of activities, such as this tropical spot, this vibrant city across the ditch, or this form of travel.

Trying to keep everyone satisfied is a tall order. It’s also not a job one person should be responsible for.

Resist the urge to become the cruise director of the trip, responsible for everyone’s enjoyment by ensuring everyone has a chance to be involved in the trip planning.

Once you finalise an agreed-upon plan, every traveller is responsible for making the best out of each situation, whether it’s a flight delay or an incredible bucket-list activity.

Parents may feel a little more responsible for how their child feels abroad, but they don’t need to be answerable to the mood of their adult siblings, aunties, uncles or parents.

Need a little more guidance? From how to fairly budget, collectively plan itineraries and create a trip everyone will enjoy, check out our detailed guide.

No one person should be solely responsible for keeping everyone satisfied. Photo / 123rf

How long should an intergenerational trip be?

Almost all Kiwis (92%) surveyed said they would consider taking an intergenerational trip and most (72%) had already been on one.

Those who had gone on trips said between four and six days was the sweet spot. Families had enough time to relax but weren’t away so long they grew tired of one another or of travel.

Who plans the trips?

Millennials typically take the lead and plan family trips. They drive 48% of travel arrangements but don’t do it alone; 47% of Gen Z travellers say they contribute to co-planning and personalising itineraries.

Meanwhile, Baby Boomers like to sit back; only 23% get involved in the planning.

Millenials typically book most of the trips they take with other generations, according to Booking.com's study. Photo / 123rf

Where do we stay?

Hotels remain the accommodation of choice for Kiwis travelling as a family, with 52% booking a classic hotel for a getaway, closely followed by resorts (30%).

Only 7% opt for culturally immersive stays such as ryokans or hanoks (traditional Japanese and Korean houses). This is likely because affordability, centrality and on-site dining were key features families looked for.

Trending destinations for Kiwis

Gisborne, Palmerston North, Wānaka and Rotorua are all trending according to search data from Booking.com, with increased searches compared to 2023.

Abroad, Kiwis are increasingly searching for Tokyo, Hong Kong, Barcelona and Bali’s Canggu and Uluwatu.

Sarah Pollok is an Auckland-based journalist covering travel stories and joined the Herald in 2021. She specialises in exploring destinations, explaining travel trends and helping you budget for adventures.