How to plan a multi-generational trip to Sydney with family

In Sydney, there's something for everyone. Photo / 123rf

In Sydney, there's something for everyone. Photo / 123rf

Age means nothing when you’re on a multi-generational holiday in Sydney with your daughter and granddaughter. We all left with a series of ‘best ever’ moments, writes Sue Wallace.

Contortionist manoeuvres are required as I squeeze into a tiny tepee in our pretty Langham Sydney hotel suite, where I sit with my 4-year-old granddaughter playing tea parties while we nibble fluoro pink cupcakes and sip pink lemonade.

I have a generous smattering of Cardinal Pink lipstick smeared on by my budding make-up artist, and even pink eyeshadow.

We are on a three-day multi-generational girls’ trip to Sydney and pink is our colour.

“This is so much fun, Swallie,” says gorgeous Marley. Swallie is a leftover school nickname — from Sue Wallace — that’s followed me around, although Marley did call me Lolly when younger.

And it definitely is fun to sit in the tepee and enjoy our special time together — laptop turned off and without a mobile phone in sight.

Earlier, I was introduced to the world of Minions, fictional yellow creatures with denim overalls and goggles, at a fun-filled children’s tea party at the Langham Sydney’s Kitchens on Kent, adorned with Minion balloons and colouring-in sets.

My daughter Sarah and I bypass the Minion offering and opt for the adult pink-themed afternoon tea with $5 going to breast cancer research.

READ MORE: Is it worth going on a Disney cruise?

A children's tea party at the Langham Sydney featured Minion-themed balloons and colouring sets. Photo / Supplied

Then it’s off to see the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical, Mary Poppins, with that high-flying nanny we all love. Those tunes, Let’s Go Fly a Kite and A Spoonful of Sugar, are sung over and over again as we skip to catch the Manly ferry.

The iconic ferry is an exciting 30-minute trip from Circular Quay that takes in spectacular harbour views and, if you are lucky, marine life.

Mary Poppins is a hit with the entire family. Photo / Supplied

“This is the best ferry I have ever been on, but where are the fairies?” asks our country girl.

With the wind in our hair, we watch yachts pass by, take a walk around the Corso —Manly’s iconic pedestrian mall ― lick a gelato, and paddle in Little Manly Cove.

The next day it’s off to Taronga Zoo ― not for just a visit but for the night ― it’s a perfect three-generational adventure.

All smiles at Taronga Zoo. Photo / Supplied

We are warmly welcomed to N’gurra Lounge where magnificent views of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House, looking its shiny best, star.

The vine-clad Wildlife Retreat has 62 eco-friendly rooms, and from our floor-to-ceiling windows we can spy on red kangaroos having a pow-wow below and cute koalas in tree forks, snoozing.

On a private tour of The Sanctuary, we get even closer to some cute Australian animals including bettongs, echidnas, pademelons and wallabie,s and listen to fascinating talks.

Back in our room, my budding make-up artist paints my nails, pink of course, and we head to dinner in Me-Gal restaurant with mesmerising harbour views.

It’s a fabulous dinner — ricotta-stuffed zucchini flowers, chicken breast with black barley and Jerusalem artichokes, then poire caramel, while Marley has kid’s pasta and icecream.

That night as the three of us are tucked up in our comfy beds, we fall asleep serenaded by the zoo inhabitants. “Is that a lion roaring — will he come to visit?” Marley asks, but it’s that spiky echidna she would like to take home.

After breakfast at Me-Gal restaurant, we visit the main zoo spotting hefty hippos, elephants and scary lions that roar.

“The best day ever,” say Marley and her mum, and I agree.

Our last night is at The Star Sydney enjoying a refreshing swim and dinner in the Italian-inspired Cucina Porto, where Marley has the best meal ever, so she tells us. The Pizza Topolino comes in the shape of Mickey Mouse — what else could you wish for?

Guests at the Wildlife Retreat could observe red kangaroos and koalas right from their room windows. Photo / Dan Gosse

As I lie in bed after a Marley foot massage with nearly a bottle of moisturiser, I think how precious this time has been, and I am not alone.

Multi-generational travel is a growing trend as grandparents, parents and their offspring spend time together.

Australian family psychologist Sarah Maclean says it is generally beneficial to all family members, providing extra time to spend with each age group.

“As humans we share a fundamental need to interact and feel connected,” she says.

“Time away, whether it’s a few days or a few hours, can be found to improve mental health, increase happiness, reduce stress and form stronger bonds.

“It helps children’s adaptability and resilience and promotes self-confidence through building skills such as problem solving and communication.”

Taronga Zoo's Wildlife Retreat also offers magnificent views of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House. Photo / Supplied

The end result of our three-day jaunt? Three happy generations plus a few extra kilojoules thanks to all those spoonfuls of sugar plus special memories.

At home, I find a hidden shortbread teddy bear with coloured icing and hundreds and thousands with a note (done by her mum) — for you, Swallie, with multiple kisses.

Worth it? You bet.

Checklist

SYDNEY

GETTING THERE

Air NZ, Qantas and Jetstar all fly direct from Auckland to Sydney Airport.

DETAILS

sydney.com/nz