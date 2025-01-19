Ōhope boasts a solid reputation for safety, and has long been considered one of the safer beaches in the motu. The pōhutukawa-framed coastline is characterised by an 11km stretch of shimmering white sand, providing plenty of space for families, sunbathers and fitness enthusiasts alike. It’s also recognised for its surf, offering a fun outlet for hard-to-please teens (it may even keep the “I’m so BORED” moaning at a minimum).

READ MORE: What happens when you let teenagers plan your family holiday?

Bay of Plenty paradise Ōhope has long been a fan favourite in the Herald’s annual search for New Zealand’s best beach. Photo / Getty Images

The next nominee is Auckland’s Ōrewa, a beach that nabbed an impressive four slots in this year’s top 50. Situated roughly 40km north of Auckland’s CBD, the popular beach is the linchpin of Ōrewa’s bustling coastal township. Attracting surfers, swimmers, runners and families alike, there’s plenty of space for activities along its 3km stretch of golden sand. The beach itself borders the town centre, flush with restaurants, cafes – and yes, ice cream. Take the kids out for a day of family fun, followed by a casual beachside dinner.

Ōrewa Beach. Photo / 123RF

Tasman enclave Kaiteriteri has once again secured a coveted top-10 slot. Complete with golden sand and clear turquoise water, the burgeoning spot ultimately trumped Ōhope for the title of Best Camping Beach in 2024, and placed second in the Best Family Beach category. It also ranked a respectable third in the search for the Best Hidden Gem – although it’s likely the wonders of this best-kept secret won’t stay hidden for much longer. Thirteen kilometres from Motueka and a gateway to the Abel Tasman National Park, Kaiteriteri is an ideal stop on a family getaway to the Tasman region, with water activities to enjoy and beachside dining to boot.

Kaiteriteri Beach seen from above. Photo / Nelson Tasman

Popular summertime hotspot Whangamatā is yet another nominee for Best Family Beach this year. Internationally renowned for its surfing opportunities, its estuaries are also ideal spots for kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding – in other words, there’s fun for the whole family. Its 6km of sand is within close proximity to the local township (meaning food is always within walking distance) and is patrolled throughout the summer by Surf Life Saving NZ. Other facilities include an esplanade, access points for mobility-impaired visitors, parking and a boardwalk.

Whangamatā Beach. Photo / 123RF

If you’re looking for a day of rest and relaxation with your nearest and dearest, Northland’s Waipu could be an ideal destination. A small settlement with strong Scottish roots, this township is home to Waipu Cove: a secluded yet safe stretch of sand that’s perfect for swimming, surfing and fishing. There’s a popular beachside cafe for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and plenty of picturesque walks to enjoy – particularly the rock formations along the Waipu Coastal Walkway. Plus, you can always leave stroppy teens to frolic on the sand while you explore the local museum or art gallery.

Waipu Cove. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Another beach that came close to eclipsing the famed Ōhope last year was Hāhei, which Herald readers also placed on the Best Camping Beach podium. The Coromandel hotspot, a fan favourite among holidaymakers, is framed by pōhutukawa trees and boasts a well-established resort: think barbecues, rope swings, and 6.5ha of beachfront real estate. The offshore islands help break the waves, making this sheltered bay an ideal spot for swimming, boating and fishing. The local township has shops and eateries, while the settlement itself is a walkable distance from the world-renowned Cathedral Cove and its limestone arch: perfect to explore on a sunny day with the family.

Hāhei is regularly voted one of the best beaches in New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

It’s worth noting the track from Hāhei Beach to the Grange Road entrance remains closed due to ongoing land instability following the cyclones during the summer of 2023. The Mautohe Cathedral Cove Track reopened on December 1: check for updates here.

Another nominee is Waihī in the western Bay of Plenty, a well-established family favourite during the summer months. With 9km of white sand to enjoy, Waihī is one of the country’s safest surf beaches and borders a vibrant beachside village, flush with boutiques and eateries. A gateway to the famed Coromandel Peninsula, the beach is a mere two hours from Auckland, 50 minutes from Tauranga, and 90 minutes from Hamilton, making it an easily accessible coastal escape. The bustling local community is a perfect place to spend a long weekend with the kids, with plenty of local spots to explore.

Waihī Beach.

Arguably one of New Zealand’s most well-known beaches, Mount Maunganui in the Bay of Plenty has a reputation for a reason. A popular surf destination, the sparkling white-sand coastline stretches from the base of the towering extinct volcano Mount Maunganui, itself a social media hotspot due to the stunning 360-degree vistas viewable from the summit. Like many other nominees in the Best Family Beach category, the main beach borders an array of cafes, eateries and boutique shops to peruse. The warm sand is heavily dotted with sunbathers and people-watchers during the summer, while neighbouring Pilot Bay is an ideal spot for relaxed swimming. There’s plenty to see and do in the area, making it an ideal getaway for exploration and family fun.

Maunganui Beach has nabbed four nominations in the top 50. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty Tourism and Visitors Trust

Matapōuri Bay on Northland’s Tūtūkākā Coast is another family-friendly destination, with safe swimming spots and gentle waves perfect for boogie-boarding. Pick up a parcel of fish and chips or an ice cream from the local store and take in the pristine golden sand of this sheltered oasis. The secluded bay, about 36km northeast of Whangārei, boasts stunning vistas from the shoreline; views of the turquoise water and pūriri, pōhutukawa and kōwhai can also be seen along the walkways between Matapōuri and neighbouring Whale Bay. Outdoor activities can also be enjoyed here, from diving to snorkelling and fishing.

Matapōuri Bay. Photo / Whangārei District Council

And last but not least, Takapuna – a stalwart of Auckland’s upmarket North Shore. A popular choice during the summer months, this golden beach is a hotspot for outdoor activities, fitness enthusiasts, swimmers and sunbathers, complete with a sprawling grassy embankment to picnic upon or relax with friends and family. There are plenty of shady spots, plus a wide variety of restaurants, cafes and shops to explore just a mere three-minute walk from the sand. This inner-city escape can get crowded during the summertime, so make sure to arrive early to nab nearby parking and a primo spot.

Takapuna Beach. Photo / Hayden Woodward

How to vote

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 26. The 2025 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, February 2.

Check out the New Zealand Herald from Monday to Friday this week for profiles on each of the finalists.

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestbeach to vote or fill out the entry form below.