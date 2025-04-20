7.00pm: Take a 13-minute taxi ride or walk 45 minutes to Made’s Warung, a restaurant that specialises in authentic Indonesian food and is popular among locals and visitors.

Seminyak's Desa Potato Head beach club and accommodation. Photo / Kevin Mak

Day 2: Exploring Uluwatu

8.00am: One of the many benefits of staying at Desa Potato Head is the schedule of free activities, including morning restorative yoga outdoors! Morning restorative yoga at Sweet Potato Kids.

9.00am: After stretching out, head over to the outdoor restaurant for a delicious breakfast from their sustainably sourced, nourishing menu.

11am: Join Desa Potato Head’s fascinating (and free) waste tour, which teaches guests about Bali’s major waste issue and how the hotel is using creativity and technology to turn trash into a force for good.

12.30pm: You may have been to a degustation, but how about a totally plant-based degustation? Allow your tastebuds to be blown and your mind delighted by the creations whipped up at Tanaman, the resort’s on-site fine dining restaurant.

4.00pm: Grab some cash and a long skirt and head to Uluwatu, for a visit to the iconic temple. Just make sure you leave any valuables at the hotel, as the temple monkeys are known for nicking earrings, glasses, hats and other accessories.

5.30pm: For a deep dive into the culture, buy a ticket for the fantastical Kecak Dance Performance at the temple, which takes place right during sunset. Spots fill up fast, so grab a seat 30 minutes before it begins.

8.00pm: Grab a taxi and head 30 minutes north to Rock Bar in Jimbaran. Located on the cliff’s edge, overlooking the ocean, the trendy spot is perfect for catching a sunset and enjoying the ocean views.

10.00pm: Return to Desa Potato Head for a full night’s sleep.

A woman setting up an offering at Uluwatu Temple. Photo / Supplied

Day 3: Waterfalls and Culinary Adventures

7.00am: Enjoy breakfast before checking out.

8.00AM - 2.30pm: Hop in a transfer to Bangli to discover the Tukad Cepung Waterfall. The queues can be very long, so arrive in your swimwear and try to get there early. Grab lunch at Cepung Restaurant, which is halfway along the track, surrounded by dense tropical forest.

2.30pm: Escape the bustle of Seminyak and head east to Alila Manggis, a spacious hotel in the Karangasem region. Take a dip in the pool, relax on your room’s sun lounger or explore the surrounding villages.

4.00pm: Love Indonesian food? Learn how to make some for yourself with a Balinese cooking class at the hotel.

7.00pm: After working up an appetite, dine under the stars at the open-air restaurant.

Day 4: Cultural Exploration in Karang Asem

8.00am: Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at the hotel.

9.00am: Take a transfer to a place few other tourists ever visit; to Karang Asem, which is home to the Samsara Living Museum. Here you will be immersed in authentic Balinese life, far from tourist influence and learn about the island’s ancient history and current rituals.

1.00pm: Return to the hotel for an afternoon of relaxation and a massage at the onsite spa, Alila Spa.

7.00pm: Conclude your day with a final dinner at Alila Manggis’ restaurant.

Participating in a cleansing ritual before a water blessing at Samsara Living Museum. Photo / Supplied

Day 5: Departure

8.00am: Enjoy your final breakfast and check out of the hotel.

9.00am: Spend the final few hours shopping international labels at Beachwalk Shopping Centre in Kuta, or visiting local markets in Denpasar for souvenirs.

3.00pm: Make your way to the airport for an evening flight home.