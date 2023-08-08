Seminyak's Desa Potato Head beach club and accommodation. Photo / Kevin Mak

Location: On the western coast of Denpasar, Bali.

Style: A place where art, food, music and wellness combine.

Price: From IDR3,444,000 - about $372 per night.

Perfect for: A relaxed and unusual escape to unwind.

First impressions: The resort’s unusual name comes with an unusual reception and lobby area - outside as part of a large, open, art-enthused, courtyard. The warm, zen-like atmosphere, accentuated by soft music, offers a peaceful antithesis to the hustle and bustle of busy Seminyak down the long driveway outside. Dim lighting and curious art installations peppered around the courtyard give off an almost dreamlike quality after our long flight.

We’re offered a cool handtowel and a glass of jamu, a severe hit of ginger, turmeric and other spices the Balinese consider a daily tonic for wellness. Each guest is gifted a tote bag and sustainable drinking bottle that has a lid made from Potato Head’s signature recycled plastic.

Our rooms are inside a large building with brutalist architecture. At the steps, small dishes of burning incense and flowers are placed.

Inside, the place is like a home, walking through a mate’s kitchen and dining room area to one of the resort’s restaurants, which is laid out more like a large living room area. As if to accentuate this idea, staff we encounter cheerfully offer greetings of “welcome home”.

We then navigate the hallways of the suites building, all lined with bricks spaced apart as if to give a mosaic effect. I imagine this also helps keep the area cool, letting in just enough light and air as people make their way around.

Rooms: The soft warm wood interior is made contemporary with clever artistic touches. Clean, open, and spacious, the entranceway looks over a working desk area and bed cleverly divided by the headboard to a generous but private balcony complete with chair and table and a cosy lounge bed. Sandals, a beach hat and coverups are also on offer.

A standard suite at Desa Potato Head makes the most of its long space.

A cocktail-making set sits on a countertop with cocktail ingredients sitting nearby. Fresh ice is available and some cookies in a jar but, little else can be found in the room other than a room service menu if you wanted food. A small lounge area at the rear wall is the perfect spot to sit back with a cocktail and cookie.

Notably, there’s just a single small rubbish bin placed near the toilet - helping to reinforce Potato Head’s vision for greater sustainability.

Bathroom: The only space without a dim-lighting only option, the bathroom is huge. There are no separate rooms for the toilet, vanity, open shower space or generous bathtub but again, it’s all cleverly designed. A large floor-to-ceiling window at the bathtub’s side offers plenty of natural light and views of the complex. An electronic blind can be switched on for privacy.

Seemingly everything in addition to large fluffy towels and a hairdryer is thought of here - sunscreen, insect repellent, hand sanitiser, and aloe vera for any bites. And a tote bag with a miniature version of these sits on the white marble vanity for use during the stay.

Food and drink: On site there’s a fine-dining vegan restaurant and an Indonesian-based restaurant, two breakfast and lunch restaurants (one beachside, another inside), and a rooftop bar with gorgeous views of Petitenget Beach. Cocktails are the go-to drink when in Bali and Potato Head offers plenty of its own signature version. Unlike many places closer to home, the same attention and creativity on offer here is mirrored with an impressive mocktail range. The beer list is less diverse with mostly Bintang and Heineken available but the wine list doesn’t disappoint, and a rosé from New Zealand winery Two Rivers catches my eye.

Facilities: As one may expect, wifi-fi is available for guests and easily found. A vinyl-playing room is also available. Located near the lobby area, hundreds of records sit waiting to be played with headphones to listen to them, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find Western music here. There’s also a library, and three separate pools, not to mention a secluded sanctuary space for a sound and light wellness treatment.

Potato Head also offers two gyms, one with a boxing bag and weights and the other with a greater selection of strength training, plus environmentally friendly cardio equipment. In addition to all of these, Potato Head offers a sustainability tour that explains its vision for a cleaner and more sustainable Bali.

Desa Potato Head in Bali has an impressive focus on sustainability. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Walking distance to vibrant Seminyak.

Family-friendly: The beach is the main play area here with little on offer exclusively for children which, in a way, adds to the resort’s constant relaxed vibe.

Accessibility: The corridors in the suites are not as spacious as the rooms, and while they and the three lifts available could certainly accommodate wheelchairs, I’d suspect there would not be much wriggle room. There are ramps in most areas with steps, but not all.

Sustainability: You would have to have a potato for a head to not register that sustainability at Potato Head is what underpins its entire operation. From your very first arrival, when you’re gifted a tote bag made from recycled plastic and a reusable drink bottle with a recycled plastic lid, sustainability is the resort’s primary ethos.

This is reinforced by sustainability waste tours in which they show exactly how they collect, melt, and shape plastic, such as bottle caps, into countless upcycled items, like bar stools, toothbrush holders or shampoo containers. On departure, you’ll get your final gift, a hand-made bracelet of recycled plastic beads - a take-home reminder of Potato Head’s fantastic commitment to sustainability.

Contact: seminyak.potatohead.co