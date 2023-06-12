Put some planning into long-haul travel so that your first few days of holiday aren't spent feeling jetlagged. Photo / Supplied

There’s no use shying away from a long-haul journey. If you’ve got a big trip coming up, it’s time to look the beast in the eye, writes Ewan McDonald

Q. We’re about to take our first long-haul flight and don’t want to arrive too tired to enjoy the first few days of our holiday. Do you have any tips that could make it less stressful?

A. The secret to arriving at your destination daisy-fresh, without the aches and pains of cramped seating, lack of sleep, or air-con sniffles is ... wait for it … preparation. I know I’ve hammered this point in earlier articles on other subjects, but it really is the best way to help reduce the physical and mental fatigue of an arduous journey.

That doesn’t mean a quick and dirty “To-do” list the night before you Uber to the airport. You need to begin several weeks, if not months, ahead to avoid any last-minute panic about whether you’ve remembered your charger, toothbrush or passport.

As usual, it’s a three-step programme: before, during and after the flight.

Flights: Most of us book our holidays several months out, and whether it’s online or the old-school in-person way, it’s the time to consider any special requests like dietary requirements, preferred seating, boarding assistance, or car seats for the small fry. It’s also a good idea to check your passport and if necessary vaccinations are up-to-date, and you’ve the correct paperwork and visas. Remember, most destinations require your passport to be valid for six months after arrival.

Carry-on: A couple of weeks before take-off, gather what you’ll need in your carry-on. Think of it as your mini-home away from home, where you’ll find warmth, sustenance, cleanliness and emergency items needed should your checked-in luggage go AWOL. Necessities include a change of underwear, toiletries and medications, valuables and paperwork, device and charger, and extra clothing should the air-con get too chilly. Other items that can help make a journey more comfy - eye mask and neck pillow for sleep, books and games for entertainment, pen and paper for notes and arrival card. If you’re travelling with children, keep them happy with puzzle books and magnetic games, sealed snacks, and a lollipop or gum to chew for blocked ears during take-off and landing. Tip: keep your most-needed items in one place and within easy reach.

Wardrobe: A few days before departure, sort out your onboard wardrobe, keeping comfort and layers top of mind. Large pockets will give you a little extra carry-on capacity. Consider compression stockings, if you swell, and slip-on shoes - easier to take off and put on while seated.

Health trifecta: Water is your best friend when flying long-haul – keeping hydrated will help ward off potential lurgies. Start drinking more water than usual the day before your trip. Get plenty of sleep and exercise frequently in the run-up to the runway. At the airport and at stopovers, sneak some exercise by taking the stairs or walking to the gate instead of using the escalator or travellator.

During the flight, continue with healthy hydration and exercise habits. Walking the aisles and in-flight stretches will keep your blood flowing. Sticking to water or herbal tea - green for energy, ginger for nausea, and chamomile for sleep – will help avoid dehydration in the cabin’s low humidity. Monitor your intake of caffeine, carbonated or alcoholic drinks, which are diuretics; that will reduce your bathroom trips and help get some shut-eye.

In economy, bonus points if you’ve booked a window seat and have the wall to lean against. Unless you’ve been prescribed sleeping pills, reclining your seat (courteously), a comfy neck pillow, eye mask and some warm socks should help you nod off. If you can’t nap, it’s best to stay engaged - keep your brain active by catching up on movies, podcasts, games, or music (bring your own earbuds or headphones for comfort and quality). Alternatively, go offline with a paper book (how novel!), magazine, crossword or Sudoku.

After the flight, try to get fresh air, light exercise and, if possible, sunlight as soon as you can. Moving your body can give you a second wind, help you adjust to a new time zone, and let you make the most of your first few days. Resist the temptation to nap in the middle of the day - plan for a good night’s sleep instead.

If you’re flagging, freshen up with a shower, drink plenty of water, and refuel with a good meal. Prioritising vitamin-rich foods like fresh fruit and veges will boost your energy levels so you’ll be ready for whatever adventures come your way.