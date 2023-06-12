Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Long-haul flight essentials: How to maximise comfort on

By Ewan McDonald
4 mins to read
Put some planning into long-haul travel so that your first few days of holiday aren't spent feeling jetlagged. Photo / Supplied

Put some planning into long-haul travel so that your first few days of holiday aren't spent feeling jetlagged. Photo / Supplied

There’s no use shying away from a long-haul journey. If you’ve got a big trip coming up, it’s time to look the beast in the eye, writes Ewan McDonald

Q. We’re about to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel