On the east coast of Bali, far from the hot spots that heave with tourists, the Alila Manggis hotel offers a secluded piece of serenity, writes Sarah Pollok.

Location: Around 90 minutes from the bright lights of Seminyak, and one hour from Ubud’s busy streets is where you’ll find Alila Manggis, a 55-room property that hugs the east coast of Bali, nestled between remote little villages and thick lush forest.

Check-In: Clambering out of the car, I’m delivered right outside the open-air lobby, which features a thatched roof, polished ivory floors and a view out across the immaculate green lawn, large pool and coastline beyond. After being beckoned over to a cushioned seat, the smiling staff offer a refreshing “welcome juice” and cold towel while they check my details and retrieve a room key. Minutes later, I’m escorted to the room and given a brief tour of the various amenities and features before being left to settle in. In short, a warm and easy welcome.

First impressions: If I were tasked with sketching out a quintessential coastal island resort, Alila Manggis would be the result. Set against the vast ocean horizon, the large property is a mix of traditional Balinese and contemporary design with thatched roofs, palm trees, and warm wooden furniture, while the air is spiked with the sound of gently crashing waves, cicadas and cooing birds.

Alila Maggis' resort in Bali's main restaurant, SeaSalt. Photo / Supplied

Perfect for: If you want somewhere you can eat, sleep, read and swim in peace, and do little else, Alila Manggis is the ideal spot. Neighboured by nothing but deep forests and tiny villages, the resort’s remoteness makes it a perfect place to properly slow down after a stint in the busier cities.

Room: The 55 rooms come in three categories; Superior, Deluxe and Suite. All have private terraces and ocean views however, I’d absolutely spring for the upgraded room, on the second storey, so you can lounge on the daybed in the morning or afternoon with a coffee and a book. For even more space, the two suites feature living and dining areas.

Rooms are simply decorated with dark wood furnishings, warm yellow lighting and a deliciously thick white duvet and pillows. Two sets of doors open out to the veranda, one glass and one wood so you can sleep in past the sunrise. You’ll find typical amenities like a safe, fridge, tea and plunger coffee alongside a flat-screen television.

A Deluxe room at Alila Mangiss hotel. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: I wouldn’t describe it as luxurious but as bathrooms go, it did the job. The dual-head shower had great pressure and hot water, while the toilet was clean and functional. The vanity had a single sink but could easily fit two people and featured three large mirrors (one front-facing and one on either side), which was actually pretty helpful when getting ready.

Food and drink: Alila Manggis may have just one on-site eatery but the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus at SeaSalt boast an impressive number of options, all of which the staff are most happy to tweak or change depending on dietary requirements or preferences. Whether you indulge in traditional Indonesian cuisine or stick to Western-style dishes, all meals are made with fresh produce and delicious local flavours. Breakfast is included and automatically begins with a basket of pastries and a plate of fruit you can enjoy while perusing the options. Meanwhile, the bar next to the edge of the beach is a perfect spot for a sunset drink.

If you’re a self-professed foodie or simply love immersive cultural experiences, Alila’s half-day cooking experience is a must-do. Starting with a trip to two markets to explore and select meat, flowers and produce, you’ll return to the hotel and learn how to make some fundamental Balinese pastes and sauces to use in a meal you’ll later enjoy in the restaurant.

Breakfast at SeaSalt restaurant offers a mix of Western and authentic Balinese fare. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: This isn’t the only excursion available through the hotel. Guests can also book 15 other experiences, including deep water fishing, rice field cycle trips, herbal drink-making classes, water purification ceremonies and more. For a supremely relaxing stay, make sure you book an afternoon massage at the hotel spa, where a talented team will magic away your knots and aches in an outdoor bale to the soothing sound of the ocean. Free Tai Chi or Yoga classes are also held in an ocean-facing pavilion every day.

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi is complimentary with the room and generally provides strong coverage around the grounds.

Accessibility: The property is quite flat and most of the grounds either very short grass or tile flooring. The hotel is advertised as wheelchair friendly and although most rooms have steps or stairs to the entrance, there are ramps available. Upgraded rooms with day beds are all on the second floor of the hotel, which means guests who find stairs challenging may prefer to stay in the ground-level rooms and suites. The pool, restaurant and spa can be accessed without using steps.

Price: Rates fluctuate depending on the season but expect to pay around $280 per night for a Deluxe room, and $240 per night for a Superior room.

Contact: For up-to-date prices and information visit alilahotels.com/manggis or email manggis@alilahotels.com

The writer was a guest of Alila Manggis.