Berlin's Christmas markets return, but there's a catch

Dresden's Striezelmarkt was first held in 1434 and is considered the first true Christmas market. Photo / 123rf

Dresden's Striezelmarkt was first held in 1434 and is considered the first true Christmas market. Photo / 123rf

Looks like Berlin is making a list and checking it twice as they prepare to re-open their world-famous Christmas Markets on 22 November.

However, being nice won't be enough to get you in, as the German city announced visitors must show proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative Covid-19 test.

In some cases, a negative Covid-19 will not be sufficient.

The iconic traditional Christmas markets will return for the first time since 2019, after surges in Covid-19 infections forced the 2020 event to be cancelled.

According to German newspaper Tagesspiegel, the Berlin Senate said Christmas market organisers can apply the 3G or 2G Covid-19 restrictions.

Under 3G rules, those over 12 years of age can provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a resent negative COVID-19 test to enter the markets.

Under 2G rules, proof of a recent negative test will not be sufficient and people must provide proof of vaccination or recovery.

Deutscher Dom and Konzerthaus Christmas markets in Berlin, Germany. Photo / 123rf

The Visit Berlin tourism board have said many markets including Rotes Rathaus, Zitadelle Spandau and Gendarmenmarkt, have already confirmed the use of the 2G rule.

For those who aren't familiar with the German Christmas markets, these extravagant gatherings are a massive deal, not just for visitors but the country's tourism industry as well. In an average winter season, Germany will host around 2000 markets nationwide with 80 of them in Berlin.

Attracting around two million visitors each year, the most famous is arguably the Nuremberg Christmas Market.

What is the 2G and 3G Covid Health Pass System?

Many states in Germany are now operating under a Covid health pass system that groups venues into 2G or 3G depending on the requirements for entry.

Whether a venue is 2G or 3G can be decided by the individual business themselves and not all states or cities follow the system. For example, the city of Hesse mandate the 3G rule and allow venues to opt to follow 2G.

If a venue is 3G they are open to people who are vaccinated (geimpft), recovered (genesen), or tested (getestet) in the last three days. Indoors, masks are required and the number of people is limited.

Meanwhile, 2G venues are open to patrons who are vaccinated or recovered patrons only and have no capacity limits.

Venues include hotels, bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms, theatres, nightclubs, and now markets.