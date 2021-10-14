Leipzig Lonely Planets' top city - Germans want to know why

Platz eins? Lonely Planet placed this little-known European city on the top of its list. Photo / Chris Unger, Unsplash

A city in Saxony has been named the top destination in central Europe, but not all Germans agree.

Leipzig has been named as Germany's 'Ultimate Travel Destination' in a new Lonely Planet guide.

Published this month, the round-up of 250 German towns and cities is extremely thorough. From the Alps to the ocean, you'll find entries on Berlin, Munich and Cologne.

However, the city in the former Soviet sphere was a surprise favourite. Platz eins!

Leipzig: The German city was a surprise top destination, not on most bucket lists. Photo / Dirk Pohlers, Unsplash

"The hype that some say surrounds the city isn't hype at all," was the bold review.

"Leipzig really is hipper than Berlin, and hotter than Munich, especially among millennials."

The city in the former GDR is steeped in history, but few could pick it out on the map.

With a population of 600,000 the small-ish city is two hours away from Berlin and has long been overshadowed by its neighbour. However with rental prices almost half the price of the German capital, it has slowly been attracting visitors from the big smoke.

The town is described in the book as "young, exciting, multifaceted – sometimes colourful, sometimes grey – and with a vibrant liveliness."

The reaction online to the Lonely Planet's rogue pick of top experience was passionate but mixed.

Germany hasn't been this divided since 1989.

Scruffy, young and artsy: Leipzig is a German city often overlooked. Photo / F A Girafie, Unsplash

"I find it hard to say that it's cooler than Berlin, though. Berlin simply has more" wrote one disgruntled traveller.

Others defended the historic, little city as an affordable and artsy holiday destination.

"I like Leipzig, a lot, but there's not that much to do here tbh," tweeted one Leipziger, who couldn't see what all the fuss was about. "I can think of far better places in Germany to travel to!"

Also topping the list of 10 Ultimate German Experiences was a trip to the North Sea islands of Wattenmeer, a visit to Berlin's museum island and riding the gondola up Germany's tallest mountain, the 2962m Zugspitze.

What's to see in Leipzig?

Angela Merkel's alma mater, the outgoing Chancellor studied Chemistry in the Karl Marx Leipzig University between 1973 and 78. Perhaps she will plan a post-retirement visit?

The Stassi Museum in the "Runden Ecke" tells the story of life in communist East Germany from the old secret police headquarters.

German Taj Mahal: the Völkerschlachtdenkmal, Leipzig. Photo / Dirk Pohlers, Unsplash

Berlin might be seven times larger than Leipzig, however, the arts scene is equally vibrant.

The Baumwollspinnerei - formerly Germany's largest cotton mill - is now a gallery containing over 100 artist studios.



To the East of the city is the impressive Völkerschlachtdenkmal, a monument to the defeat of Napoleon in 1813. Dubbed the German Taj Mahal it is a little known landmark, although it is a full 18 metres taller (and three syllables longer) than the Indian Unesco treasure.