Family adventure holidays in Otago and New Zealand's best travel deals

Southern hospitality on The Otago Rail Trail. Photo / Supplied

ABEL TASMAN FOR KIDS

Throughout these school holidays children up to 15 can ride the Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles for free when heading to the Abel Tasman National Park with grown-ups. Available until October 17, book the "Kids Go Free" deal online using the word "infants" and your children's ages. Two children can travel for free with each adult and the deal applies to return fares only. Face masks are mandatory on the shuttles.

Contact: Abel Tasman Sea Shuttles, 0800 732 748, cruise@abeltasmanseashuttles.co.nz or abeltasmanseashuttles.rezdy.com

PRECIOUS FIORDLAND

The Fiordland Jewel isaluxurious, boutique catamaran with nine climate-controlled ensuite cabins. Multi-day cruises, priced from $5500pp, twin-share, explore Fiordland, where Doubtful, Breaksea and Dusky Sounds are rich in history and scenery, beautiful and rare birdlife and sea creatures. Book for departures in November, December, and New Year, through to June. There'saprivate charter option during the Christmas period.

Contact: Fiordland Discovery, 0800 100 105, hello@fiordlanddiscovery.co.nz or fiordlanddiscovery.co.nz

RIDE IN STYLE

Travel by bicycle along the Otago Rail Trail surrounded by amazing landscapes and treated to Southern hospitality on this Cycle New Zealand: Otago Rail Trail small group trip tour with Intrepid Trravel. Priced from $1310pp, twin-share, this trip includes three days' bicycle hire, the guided bike ride, a minivan to transport your luggage, three nights' accommodation, breakfasts and transfers to Queenstown. Book by November 21 for December 27 departure. Airfares are additional. Travellers must produce proof of Covid-19 vaccination on all Intrepid Travel trips departing after December 1.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/14957313

GLACIERS AND LAKES

Explore the South Island's magnificent scenery from the comfort of the TranzAlpine train on a one-way journey from Christchurch to Greymouth in the West Coast. A sixday TranzAlpine, Glaciers and Lakes holiday includes five days' car hire and accommodation in Christchurch, Franz Josef, Wānaka and Queenstown. Travel from January5to February 5 for $1069pp, twin-share; or from February 6 to March 31 for $1109pp, twin-share; or for $979pp, twin-share for travel throughout April. Flights can be arranged. The train departs on Fridays through to Mondays, only.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/glacierslakes

HIGH-ENERGY HOLIDAY

Zipline through the treetops above Queenstown, then power through the Shotover River aboard the Shotover jet boat. These not for the faint-hearted activities are part ofafamily holiday package, staying at the four-star Heritage Queenstown in early 2022. Based on two adults and two children (aged 6 to 15), this five-night deal starts at $3499 for a two-bedroom suite with lake views. Book by October 26. Travel from January 11 to 20, February1to 10 or March 1 to 31. Changes and cancellations up to seven days before travel are fee-free.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/queenstown/heritage-queenstown-shotover-jet-boat-ride- ziptrek-ecotours-kereru-two-zipline-tour-14922672