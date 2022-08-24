Photo / Supplied

The city of sails may soon need to be renamed the city of rooftop bars as we welcome yet another spot to the ever-growing list.

If you love being one step ahead of the masses, the latest addition is one to visit this Friday when it officially opens and becomes the city's highest rooftop bar.

Towering high above the city (38 floors high to be exact) Bar Albert is set atop the newly opened voco hotel, on Wyndham Street.

Photo / Supplied

Just like the hotel, Bar Albert will be a testament to sophistication and old school glamour with Art-Deco-inspired decor, exquisite views and an oh-so-fancy drinks and food menu.

In a fun twist, the list of craft cocktails changes with the seasons and are named after Auckland streets like Napier Street, Chancery Street and Market Place.

Photo / Supplied

Ordering a signature Eden Crescent will get you a mix of The Roots Dry Gin, Yellow Chartreuse, house-made pistachio & rosewater orgeat and a spray of rhubarb bitters, served in a coupe glass and garnished with dried rose petal.

It's a kind of drink that requires experienced (and creative) hands, which is where head Mixologist and Bar Manager, Chelsey York comes in.

Hailing from the US, the cocktail crafting expert said she was excited to bring her passion for the art to the speakeasy.

"I love getting behind the bar and making new unique syrups, dehydrating fruits, creating mixes, and clarifying punches," she said.

"When I make a drink for someone, everything goes into it. It's so satisfying seeing the guest take a sip and go 'ahhh.'."

For the wine lovers, there is a list of local options produced a stone's throw away at Waiheke's Man O War or Kumeu River Wines plus other varieties from Aotearoa and abroad.

Peroni and Sawmill Brewery are on tap while East Imperial Tonics have the non-drinkers covered.

Photo / Supplied

Don't be deceived by the name, Bar Albert doesn't just serve up great views and tasty tipples; the food menu also features dishes like house-made pizzas and artisanal antipasto platters.

Details

Bar Albert is open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm until midnight and open until 1 am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Groups of up to 10 people can book directly while larger groups wanting a private space can book out the bar's adjoining Wyndham Room.

To make a group booking, phone +64 9 883 2999 or visit www.baralbertauckland.com