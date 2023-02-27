The woman wasn't alone in leaving her friends to take an Uber home from the airport.

An American businesswoman has divided opinion by suggesting a sign of adulthood is never asking friends for a ride home from the airport.

Codie Sanchez from Austin, Texas, stirred up fierce opinions on Sunday when she shared a photo of a text conversation with two friends about collecting each other from the airport.

The photo shows Sanchez sharing a screenshot of her friend Kim Kaupe’s Instagram story. In it, Kaupe advocates collecting friends from the airport as it demonstrates you prioritise them. Unless she “absolutely can’t” Kaupe wrote she always tries to collect her friends.

“I will never be participating in this trend” Sanchez texted her friends.

“Agreed. I will be incredibly offended if either of you ask me” one friend replies.

Sanchez shared the screenshot to Twitter with the caption: “As an adult, don’t ask your friends to pick you up from the airport. Use uber, save a friendship.”

The Tweet quickly gained traction and received more than eight million views, and was referenced more than 4,500 times in a little over a day. People appeared firmly divided over whether Sanchez’s approach was sensible, selfish or sad.

Some commented that the refusal to collect friends was selfish and missed out on the joy of community.

“Counterpoint: we miss out on key parts of community/friendship when we are constantly worried about inconveniencing each other.” wrote @emilykmay.

“I think the idea that we should never do anything nice for each other when paying is an option is really weakening friendships tbh,” @AriDrennen added.

“A friendship that can be lost over asking to be picked up/dropped off isn’t one worth saving,” wrote Twitter user Tork Mason.

Other users made the point that one-on-one time with someone could be a joy.

“Driving friends and family to and from the airport are some of my favorite memories. Everything doesn’t have to be a business decision,” wrote one Twitter user.

“After kids, 1-1 time with friends/family got really rare for us. Seems a nice way to kill two birds with one stone (if you ask my old self!)” another added.

Sanchez wasn’t alone in her tough love approach and some applauded her clear boundaries.

“As your friend - I would be stoked to hear you’re so busy crushing life you can’t pick me up. More is lost by saying ‘yes’ than ‘no’,” wrote @LeilaHormozi.

Some said paying for a cab was just part of the cost of travel. “Even immediate family, unless flying for the first or second time in their lives, should take a cab,” wrote @ByronAmit.

Others said it depended on other factors.

“Certain conditions though. Not on my working time and shouldn’t be imposed,” wrote @fba.

“Different if it’s every week or something lol can’t be a chauffeur. But if they need the help of course I’d do it,” offered @danielgothits.