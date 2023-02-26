Aerial view of the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa complex and surrounds. Photo / Natasha Shearer

Destination of the week: Hanmer Springs

Why you should go

An easy hop from Christchurch, you can be in Hanmer Springs in less than 90 minutes, making it an ideal day trip from the city. This bijou alpine town caters for those after an adventure, in the form of water rafting on the Grade 2 Waiau River, inflatable canoes and quad bike safaris. In contrast, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is an oasis of hot pools and spa indulgences. There are ski fields just 17km away, scores of walking trails and a host of Waipara wineries due south. In reality, you’ll need way more than one day here.

Take some time out at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. Photo / Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

Top spots

If the kids are coming too, exhaust them on the hydroslides at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools while you knead out your niggles at the spa. Head to Hanmer Forest and go in search of fairy doors. This conveniently connects to the Forest Amble Walk, a 30-minute forest stroll dotted with wooden sculptures that include orangutans and a peek-a-boo giant. For something niche, Hanmer Rockets are best described as open-air pedal-mobiles, accommodating up to four adults and two children for a 60-minute skedaddle around town. If your cycling capabilities are more hardcore, the 60km St James Cycle trail is also on the doorstep.

Quirky wooden sculptures sprinkle Hanmer Heritage Forest. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Hanmer Springs ensures all those with a sweet tooth leave happy. Swing by Si Gelato and pick up a scoop of something naughty and stroll to the little park opposite. The Lolly Pot will put you in touch with the sweets of your youth but you might need something savoury to balance things out, in which case PJ’s Pies has you covered. Canterbury Angus beef makes a regular appearance in their delicious pastry offerings. In summary, it’s fair to say that Hanmer Springs ain’t no health kick.

Swing by Si Gelato for a scoop of ice cream. Photo / Getty Images

