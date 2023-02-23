The new first class cabin aboard Qantas A350-1000s. Video / Supplied

Australian airline Qantas has unveiled the first look inside the premium and business cabins that will be flying non-stop on their longest ever routes.

The First and Business suites aboard their brand new Airbus a350s will be flying non-stop between London, Australia and New York by 2025. Some seats look like they belong in a boutique hotel, not a jetliner bound for JFK.

Designed with comfort, space and luxury in mind they will be put to the ultimate test aboard the 22-hour ultra-long haul routes. Sleep, exercise and monotony were all identified as issues to address when “Project Sunrise” flew its first trial run from London to Sydney in November 2019.

The seating options have been planned through a collaboration between Caon Design and health specialists from the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre.

The Australian carrier says the requirements of these routes have required them to start from scratch when designing their premium class cabins. The first class suite looks more like a flying hotel suite than a passenger seat.

Qantas has announced an ultra-long haul overhaul for all 12 A350s. Photo / Supplied

Weight considerations of the long flight routes have the carrier to remove 62 passengers, meaning there’s plenty of room for the cabin designers to play with.

Inside each of the three first class suites is both a recliner seat and a lie-flat bed (that’s eleven hours per seat, if you so wish to divide your time). There is also a 32″ television and a wardrobe. Ultra-long haul is havoc on trouser creases.

Qantas’ CEO Alan Joyce says these top-flight seats, in the style of a “mini boutique hotel”, will make all the difference for passengers choosing to fly non-stop from Australia.

“We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel.”

Qantas' first class suites feature a lie-flat bed and a recliner chair. Photo / Supplied

Recreation zones and Wi-fi entertainment system

The cabins’ 52 Business class pods have also learned lessons from the long-haul Perth to London routes.

Flying a configuration of 1-2-1 all seats have aisle access, the leather-bound ottomans contain all the comforts and conveniences you might need to spend a whole day in the skies. There’s even a large mirror in the storage compartment for final checks before stepping off the plane at JFK or Heathrow.

“All the design and service elements will work together to significantly improve inflight comfort, convenience and health and wellbeing and help minimise the old nemesis of jetlag,” said lead designer David Caon.

Business Class pods are all aisle access and boast wireless personal entertainment devices. Photo / Supplied

Other updates unveiled across all cabin classes, including economy, is a revolutionary local wi-fi entertainment system. This mean that passengers will be able to stream films direct to their tablets and personal devices, and never need to touch the seat mounted screens.

Also, in a return of the aeroplane lounge, there is also a communal “Wellbeing Zone” area allowing passengers to stretch their legs on the way from Sydney to New York City.

Qantas says the configuration will eventually be rolled out on all of its 12 plane a350 fleet.

Despite a bumpy restart and pains regrowing its fleet after the Covid travel contraction that saw the airline lay off 8500 jobs, yesterday the airline revealed it was ‘back in the black’ for the first time since 2020.

Unveiling record profits yesterday for FY23 - CEO Joyce said that it would mean more investment in the experience of passengers and ultra-long haul travel.

“Returning to profit means we can get back to reinvesting for our customers, which is clear from the network, fleet and lounge announcements we’ve made, and from the Project Sunrise cabins we’re previewing,” he said.

Announcing new routes, including Auckland-New York from June, the airline appears to be “all in” on long-distance international travel.