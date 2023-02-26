Stay in NYC for the entire month with onefinestay. Photo / onefinestay

Each week in Sunday Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

If you go down to the woods...

After the mother of all Februarys, we all need March to put a smile on our faces. What better way than with a teddy bear’s picnic? As part of Te Aroha A Day at the Domain, pack your teds and roll out the picnic mat for snacks and storytelling on the lawn. Just one of the events at this fun and free family day out, taking place in Te Aroha Domain on March 12. tearohadomainday.com

Get together for a teddy bear's picnic as part of Te Aroha A Day at the Domain. Photo / Supplied

Shavasana into Sunday

Commencing March 5 and happening every Sunday for the whole month, Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira will be hosting sunrise yoga and meditation. Taking place under the museum’s rooftop dome from 7am, enjoy 80 minutes of teacher-led poses and mindful breathwork. Book now at aucklandmuseum.com

Enjoy a spot of sunrise yoga at Auckland Museum this March. Photo / The Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira

NYC we see you

Perhaps NZ’s summer has been so dire you’d like to escape for the entire month of March. Lucky, because onefinestay, the world’s leading luxury private rental brand (think Airbnb but with private chefs and housekeeping), has launched monthly stays in New York. So far there are 16 decidedly gorgeous homes to live out all your wildest Carrie Bradshaw fantasies, with more being added all the time. onefinestay.com

onefinestay is the world’s leading luxury private rental brand. Photo / onefinestay

Bumper snow

Excellent news if you’re a powder hound but fear you’ve missed the Northern Hem’s winter season, California’s Mammoth Lakes ski resort has enjoyed a bumper amount of snowfall this year. With more expected to fall, experts are predicting the season will stretch well into April, and possibly as far as July. Time to dig out your skis and head to the US. Visitmammoth.com

California’s Mammoth Lakes ski resort has enjoyed a bumper amount of snowfall. Photo / Supplied

Let’s eat

Bored of Wednesday night’s spag bol? Spice up your dinnertime with chef and writer Petty Pandean-Elliott’s new cookbook, The Indonesian Table. Focusing on the culinary traditions of eight key regions and using easily sourced ingredients, create and taste 150 different Indonesian recipes without leaving home. Available March 14, preorder from phaidon.com

Petty Pandean-Elliott's new recipe book is The Indonesian Table. Photo / Supplied; Phaidon Press



