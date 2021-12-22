Airbnb guest shares room covered in host's 'controlling' notes

Tiffany Ingalls shared her Airbnb that was covered with notes around the room. Video / @authentiffany_ via TikTok

Tiffany Ingalls shared her Airbnb that was covered with notes around the room. Video / @authentiffany_ via TikTok

Rules may not be particularly fun, but most travellers accept them as a part of any accommodation situation, be it staying with a friend, at an Airbnb or a hotel.

One host, however, seems to have gone over the top on the orders and it has caught the attention of millions online.

TikTok user Tiffany Ingalls caused a stir with a recent video documenting her Airbnb host's comically extensive series of rules, instructions and guidelines.

From the front door to the toothbrush holder, Ingalls revealed scraps of paper covering the apartment "in every way possible and every part of the room," instructing guests exactly how to do certain things.

Tiffany Ingalls shared her Airbnb host's "controlling quirks" in a TikTok video. Photo / TikTok

While reviews of the actual room are positive and Ingalls said she meant no ill will from the video, the "controlling quirks" were too entertaining not to share.

Before even walking in the door, you're hit with "a huge information guide on what to do," Ingalls tells viewers.

The instructions specify what direction curtains should be pulled. Photo / TikTok

"My favourite of all of the information pieces is this one where she draws a picture of the remote control and teaches you how to use each button."

Ingalls said the remote instructions were her favourite. Photo / TikTok

"Another good one. You weren't allowed to move the shower curtain from left to right," she said. "It had to be right to left."

Opinions were divided on TikTok as to whether the host's behaviour was acceptable.

Some users said the person shouldn't host if they were so controlling of the space.

"why would you rent out your home when you CLEARLY don't want any living to happen on your home?" wrote one viewer.

"Wow? Maybe let's not lend out our space if we're control freaks" another added.

while others said clarity and clear information was always helpful.

One viewer said they understood the need to add additional information. "There are people in this world that truly need all these instructions. trust me on that," they wrote.

"I promise they do that Bc they've been pestered with all those questions before," agreed another viewer.



"Write a review saying you were confused, not enough info on how to handle situations" joked one user.

After the video went viral, Ingalls added an additional eight TikTok videos answering questions and providing more information about her stay.

"Alright I shared the full story now," wrote Ingalls. "I missed the class on "how to properly go viral" so forgive me."