An Airbnb guest was kicked out of a property after a text message exchange with the host turned sour. Photo / TikTok, ncy_ony

An Airbnb guest was left in utter dismay when her host kicked her out of the property following a war of words at 2am.

The woman, who goes by the name of Nancy on TikTok, uploaded a series of text exchanges between herself and the glamping host from a property near the Blue Mountains, that has since gone viral.

Nancy was staying in the $149 a night Grose Vale glamping tent over the Christmas period from December 24 to 26.

The texts initially show a friendly exchange between the two, with the host welcoming Nancy and sharing details of the property.

However, things quickly turned sour when Nancy asked the host a question around 2am after returning to the tent following Christmas festivities with a friend.

Nancy had spotted a large dog blocking the gate that obstructed her drive right up to the tent’s entrance.

She messaged the host asking if it was a guard dog and whether she should be “concerned at all”.

“Sorry it’s so late … I’m stuck in the car and contemplating pushing the gate open with the car but worried about the gate being left open,” she wrote after waiting almost an hour for a response to her original text.

She also explained her partner, who was due to arrive at the property the following day, was previously attacked by a dog and was still traumatised by the event.

The host responded soon after confirming the dog was “fine and very friendly”.

“I don’t have dangerous animals. Also, I don’t appreciate being woken up at 3am with a complaint,” the host wrote.

A very shocked Nancy fired back saying: “Are you being serious with your response? Do you think I appreciate being stuck in my car at stupid o’clock.”

After returning to the property near the Blue Mountains the guest Nancy noticed a dog. She messaged the owner around 2am asking if it was safe to enter the property. Photo / TikTok, ncy_ony

Nancy claimed she was not informed of dogs being on the property.

“Arriving back being stared down by what looks like a guard dog is extremely frightening and if your sleep takes precedence over that, then you should really reconsider hosting.”

The host asked Nancy why she didn’t raise these concerns when she came to previously inspect the property to which Nancy responded the dog wasn’t present at the time.

The glamping tent is located in Grose Vale. Photo / TikTok, ncy_ony

The Airbnb page includes a photo of a black and white border collie that lives on the property and the accommodation description repeatedly mentions dogs being on the property.

However, it’s unclear if these mentions were added before or after Nancy’s post.

The host then sends Nancy another text asking her to leave the property in the morning.

“You make me extremely uncomfortable and I don’t want you on my property.”

Nancy agreed and slept in her car that night.

But the drama didn’t end there – she then had to pay a $222.69 after Airbnb were involved to mediate with compensation, with the homeshare company ruling in the host’s favour.

The host didn’t appreciate Nancy’s early morning text and things escalated. Photo / TikTok, ncy_ony

The host requested $154 in compensation for damages to the gate she claimed Nancy pushed open with her car. Nancy denied the claims.

“Absolutely not. I didn’t open the gate with my car. I am most definitely not paying her a cent,” Nancy wrote to the Airbnb resolutions team.

The AirBnbs host has clocked more than 1 million views on her TikToks and received more than a thousand comments, with many divided on the situation.

One person wrote: “You did absolutely the right thing. We have two large dogs, I love dogs, but wouldn’t enter a property when a dog looks like it’s guarding at night,’ one commenter wrote in support.”

Another wrote: “I wouldn’t love to be woken at 3am either but would it have been so difficult for her to end that message after “make sure you shut all the gates!”