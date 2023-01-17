Lachie Hunt was left with severe injuries including bleeding on the brain after he was “bashed” and “mugged” in Bali. Photo / Instagram; GoFundMe

An Aussie man was on holiday in Bali when he was allegedly brutally “bashed” in the tourist hotspot of Kuta.

Lachie Hunt, from Perth, has been left with severe injuries after he was involved in a suspected mugging earlier this week.

Lachie’s friend Jarrad Visser said he was “bashed pretty good” in a GoFundMe to help raise funds to pay for Lachie’s rising hospital bills.

“He can’t remember much,” Jarrad wrote. “I’m in contact with his mum Mel, she’s over there taking good care of him.”

Lachie is currently recovering in Kuta’s BIMC Hospital with a broken leg, bleeding on the brain and a suspected fractured spine.

“He’s pretty banged up all around,” Jarrad said, adding that while he is getting the “best care”, it is “bloody expensive”.

“So asking if you are able to help out in anyway to dig deep it would go a long way and mean a lot to the family.”

So far, $21,868 has been raised for the young Perth man, with $1000 being the highest donation.

“Praying for a speedy recovery for this lovely lad! Sending strength and love to you Mel xxx,” one friend wrote.

“Good luck my brother, hope you recover easy and get home safe soon,” said another.

Lachie is a big fan of Bali, having travelled to the popular tourist destination several times over the past few years with the hopes of one day calling the hotspot home.

In a post from October, the Perth man revealed his hopes of moving to Bali permanently.

“One day I’ll get to call this place home,” he wrote along a snap of himself walking the streets of Kuta.

Another photo showed him enjoying the sunshine while at a luxurious resort pool.

“Best time away with the best company,” he wrote.

Lachie enjoying a cocktail during a previous visit to Bali. Photo / Instagram; Lachie Hunt

Lachie also shared a snap from a few years ago sipping on a cocktail while at Seminyak’s popular Mrs Sippy pool club.

“Miss this place already,’” he wrote.

Further details on the incident are not yet known.

Jarrad Visser was contacted for comment.