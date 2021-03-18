A deep dive at Milford Lodge and New Zealand travel deals

'Discover More' of Fiordland on a cruise to an Underwater Observatory. Photo / TNZ, Matt Crawford

Fiordland adventure

A Fiordland two-night get-away for families, is priced from $1274 and includes several adventures and daily in-room continental breakfasts. The Milford Sound Lodge Family Package is for two adults and two children. Stay in a Garden Chalet Suite with two double bedrooms. Inclusions are a three-hour 'Discover More' cruise a visit to an Underwater Observatory, track transport to Sandfly Point on the Milford Track for a day-hike.

Contact: Milford Sound Lodge, (03) 249-8071 email bookings@milfordlodge.com or check out milfordlodge.com

Wine and dine at Hyatt Auckland

Park Hyatt Auckland has been collaborating with Craggy Range, to create The Winemakers Dinner — a thoughtfully designed five-course meal, each course paired with wines from the Hawke's Bay winemaker. This culinary event begins at 6pm on March 25 at the hotel restaurant, which looks across the Viaduct Harbour. The cost is $225pp. Dinner guests can also choose to stay overnight in a waterfront room and enjoy breakfast the next morning. This overnight package is priced from $850 for two.

Contact: Aimee Tuck at the Park Hyatt Auckland, (09) 366 2500 email aimee.tuck@hyatt.com

Three nights at the Novotel Wellington

Book a three-night stay in a Superior King Room at the four-star Novotel Wellington for a May getaway, and your visit comes with an introductory one-hour tour of Te Papa museum. This package is $289pp, double-share, and must be booked by March 23. Airfares are additional and the hotel's room rates are dynamic, providing the best rate of the day, dependent on availability.

Contact: Flight Centre, ph 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/13895357



Stay in style in Napier

Spend three nights at the luxurious five-star boutique hotel, The Dome, in the heart of Napier. This package costs $579pp and includesaCape Coast Winery E-Bike Ride. Airfares additional. Travel periods May 2-8, May 19-June 3 or June 6-30. Contact: Travel Associates, ph 0800 951 655 or check travel-associates.co.nz

A family stay at the Rydges Beachlands

A family of four can stay at Rydges Formosa Golf Resort in Beachlands, East Auckland, priced from $449 per night, and enjoy inclusions ranging from breakfasts to four buckets of balls, so you can try out your swing on the driving range. Accommodation for two adults and two children is a Superior Twin Room. Package available until December 30.

Contact: Rydges Formosa Gold Resort, (09) 218-3870, email reservations—rydgesformosa@evt.com or book online at rydges.com/ rates/#/formosa-golf-resort

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com