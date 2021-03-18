Takahē take flight for DOC Air New Zealand translocation scheme

Fifteen takahē have finally experienced what it is like to fly as guests on an Air New Zealand plane.

The feathered taonga which are normally ground dwelling were translocated from Invercargill airport to Nelson through the carrier's partnership with the Department of Conservation.

Packaged in individual flight containers the birds were remarkably calm.

"They're very good travellers and handle all this very well," said a member of the Takahē Recovery team, "which makes our job a lot easier."

Flying the two-hour link north, they took to the skies like second nature.

"Flying the takahē in our ATR aircraft is a really special way we can help DOC get these flightless birds safely to their new home," said the airline's Head of Sustainability Meagan Schloeffel.

Takahē have become a mascot for the Air New Zealand translocation programme. Photo / File

"Increasing the numbers of takahē in the wild is a critical step towards once again having multiple takahē populations living in their natural South Island grassland habitats.

The takahē has become a mascot for the translocation programme, which has seen over 4000 at risk New Zealand animals – including 245 takahē - relocated to conservation reserves across the country.

DOC's Threatened Species Ambassador Erica Wilkinson says being able to move takahē on flights around the country is important to growing local populations.



"Takahē are one of our nationally vulnerable birds with about 450 left in the world. We're taking the 15 birds from their bootcamp to the wild because they're now big enough and independent enough to take care of themselves."

Air New Zealand and DOC have transported 245 takahē as part of a translocation programme. Photo / Supplied

In November last year the airline transported 73 tuatara up the country, from the Southland Museum and Art Gallery to reserves managed by Ngāti Koata in the Marlborough Sounds.