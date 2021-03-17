Where the Travel Guides went in Fiordland: Te Anau, Milford and the Sounds

Realjourneys has been cruising the waters of Doubtful Sound since 1954. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

The latest series of Travel Guides has given the travel show a distinctly Kiwi twist, seeing ordinary New Zealanders take the country's top attractions for a road test.

Last night saw the Travel Guides heading to Te Anau, Manapouri and the gateway to the majestic sounds of Fiordland backcountry. With breathtaking landscapres, fishing and outdoor experiences worth braving the namu/sandflies for.

If you were inspired by the Travel Guides, and fancy following in their footsteps to Fiordland – we've put together a list of where they went, what they ate and how they got there – so you can too.

WHERE THEY STAYED

Te Anau Lakeview Holiday Park

A base for stepping out into Milford, the Kepler or any number of great outdoor adventure, the Te Anau Lakewview is a family-owned holiday park with a choice of accommodation options to suit everyone from solo trampers to big family groups. Plus, winning views over the placid waters of Te Anau.

The perfect vantage to get the scale of Fiordland's scenery. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

WHAT THEY DID

Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise

Move-over Milford. While majesty of Mitre peak cannot be overstated, there are plenty of other dramatic fiords to experience. Realjourneys has been cruising the waters of Doubtful Sound since 1954, and it's still a favourite. With options to kayak, drop in for the day or overnight in the sounds – there are many ways to see the Sounds.

Wings and Water

This scenic float-plane ride will take you from the Lake Te Anau shorefront righto through to the Tamsan Coast. With expeditions from half an hour and upwards, it offers the perfect vantage to get the scale of the scenery.

wingsandwater.co.nz

Fish Jet

Mixing the serene with the ridiculously raucous - Fish Jet offers a high-contrast itinerary of jet boating and fly fishing. The Company can get you to some of the best fishing on the upper Waiau river, fast. Under new ownership, the guides and gillies have been running he business for almost 20 years.

fishjetnz.com

Te Anau Trout Observatory

Fish without the fuss. The perfect antidote to a day of thwarted fishing, you can visit the trout hatchery in Te Anau to remind yourself of what they look like up close.

teanau.fish

Mitre Peak: The world-famous waters of Milford Sound. Photo / Supplied, TNZ

Fiordland Vintage Machinery Museum

Just short of the Upukerora river, on the way out of Te Anau you'll pass the Vintage Machinery Musuem. On the way out to Milford the museum contains a collection of motoring memorabilia, including motogbikes iron horses, and a fully operational Blacksmith Shop.fiordlandvintagemachinerymuseum.nz

Frisbee Golf

New Zealand's unofficial national sport. If you've not picked up a disc and given it a go, frisbees can be picked up at Outside Sports on the highstreet. Follow the markers round the 18 hole course.

discgolf.co.nz



WHERE THEY ATE/DRANK

Miles Better Pies

Right next to the giant Takahe, equally iconic is Te Anau's handmade pie shop Miles Better Pies. Just what you what you need after emerging from the backcountry, a pastry filled with Fiordland venison.