GO NZ: Sustainable ways to travel by campervan

Help keep New Zealand beautiful on your campervan holiday by being mindful of ways you can travel more sustainably. Photo / Getty Images

Whether you're a newbie or a vanlifer, follow these nine sustainable ways to travel by campervan, writes Ashlyn Oswalt

There's no better way to explore New Zealand than through the windscreen of a campervan. With less crowded roads and near-empty campsites, the allure of a domestic road trip is strong. Whether you're new to campervanning or an avid vanlifer, follow these tips to leave less of an impact while on four wheels.

Embrace the designated campsite

Fees at DoC and private campsites fund maintenance and facilities that help minimise the impact on the land. Some even provide showers, rubbish collection and cooking shelters. If the campsite allows parking anywhere, pick a spot worn down by other cars.

Pack in and pack out

Many campsites don't offer rubbish, recycling or compost collection, so have a plan before you go. Self-contained vehicles must have a sealable rubbish bin on hand, which is a handy tip for all campers. Locate proper dump stations (this information is usually available at i-Sites) to dispose of rubbish properly.

Be mindful of the trash you produce

The best way to reduce rubbish is to create less in the first place. Fill glass jars with staples like rice and beans at your local fillery, reducing plastic and cans. Farmers' markets and roadside stands use minimal packaging and offer local, seasonal foods. Finally, nix single-use items in favour of sustainable, durable options.

Respect all wildlife, habitats and farm animals

Wildlife, especially birds, are often curious. While it's tempting to have an up-close moment with these cheeky creatures, don't, because human encounters have lasting negative effects. Habitats trampled by campers can leave their inhabitants vulnerable to the outside world. Respect a farmer's wishes with gates and access, and leave all stock alone. If you're travelling with a dog, be sure to respect no-dog areas and leash laws.

Drive less and stay longer

The campervan allows the freedom to roam, soaking up glorious vistas and scenic drives. However, you don't have to cram as many of the former as possible into your time away. Pick a spot and stay a few days, taking in the walks, swimming holes and sights like a local. Remember, you can always come back.

Pick a spot on your campervan holiday and stay a few days, taking in the walks, swimming holes, and sights like a local. Remember, you can always come back. Photo / Getty Images

Plan before you go

Mitigate the negative environmental impact driving has with planning. Plan your route before you head out and research areas along the way to avoid backtracking. Choose campsites with foot access to trailheads, river mouths or the nearest town, reducing the need to drive every day.

Minimise your personal care routine

Be realistic about hygiene needs and opt for sustainable products when possible. Avoid single-use items and don't even think about compromising fragile ecosystems with soap by bathing in the river. You've embraced the designated campsite with a shower from step one, remember?

Make vehicle maintenance a priority

The unglamorous truth of a campervan is that maintenance is imperative and frequent. Keep up on regular servicing, inflate tyres and check fluids before heading out. A well-working vehicle runs more efficiently, better for your wallet and the planet.

The unglamorous truth of a campervan is that maintenance is imperative and frequent. A well-working vehicle runs more efficiently, better for your wallet and the planet. Photo / Ashlyn Oswalt

Support local

It's tempting to be self-sufficient on the road, but supporting local economies on your drive is way more fun. Make a small but positive contribution by stopping for a morning cuppa at the local coffee shop and resupplying at the farmers' market. Book a whale-watching tour or take a guided tramp, whatever tickles your fancy.

We're lucky to have this beauty as our backyard, but we must work together to minimise our impact on its enchanting nature. So get out there and explore, but not without a little preparation first.

