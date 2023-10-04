8 of the best kid-friendly cruises from Australia and New Zealand

Seeking the ultimate family escape? Oceania's ports have you covered. Photo / Supplied

These family-friendly cruises depart from popular Australia and New Zealand ports and offer plenty of fun for everyone in your crew, not just the kids, writes Tiana Templeman.

Airlie Beach Cruise | Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival has recently been certified as “sensory inclusive”, making this affordable line a good choice for adults and kids with sensory and invisible disabilities. On a four-night round-trip cruise from Brisbane to Airlie Beach on Carnival Luminosa, there are “fun for all” activities like sail-away parties and dive-in-movies, plus there’s also time for the kids to have a ball at Camp Ocean, Circle C or Club O2, depending on their age. If you want an adults-only evening out, Night Owls offers a late-night programme for kids under 12 from 9pm to 12am for a small fee. Priced from NZ$545 pp. carnival.com.au

Disney Magic at Sea Cruise | Disney Cruises

Immerse yourselves in all things Disney on a three-night “Disney Magic at Sea” sailing from Auckland. There are no ports on this itinerary, so you’ll have time to make the most of all the Disney magic onboard, from hanging out with your favourite characters to themed dining experiences or catching one of the ship’s spectacular shows. If you would prefer to depart from another port, identical three-night Disney Wonder cruises are also available from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Priced from NZ$2885 pp. disneycruiseline.com

Staterooms on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are designed with nautical décor and plenty of usable space. Photo / Matt Stroshane

New Zealand Cruise | Celebrity Cruises

With a bunch of activities for the whole family, what’s not to love about a 12-night cruise in your own backyard? This round-trip 12-night cruise from Sydney offers a relaxing way to travel around New Zealand in December without the hassle of fighting your way through the school holiday traffic. If you’re keen on an adventure, climb aboard your kayak and paddle out into the waters of Lake Rotoiti in Tauranga before arriving at a Glow Worm Cave, or travel off the beaten path for a high-country off-road explorer and jet boat adventure in Christchurch. Priced from NZ$2085 pp. celebritycruises.com.au

Avoid school holiday traffic and cruise in your own back yard. Photo / Quentin Bacon

Bounty Discovery Cruise | P&O Cruises

In between zooming down the flying fox on the P&O Edge Adventure Park and making new friends at the kids club, your children can learn the story of the Mutiny on the Bounty and why the descendants of the mutineers ended up in a tropical paradise on a 10-night round-trip cruise from Auckland on Pacific Explorer. Check out the sunny delights of popular South Pacific ports like Noumea, Lifou and Port Vila and join the kids for a hands-on history lesson exploring the convict ruins on Norfolk Island. The sailing ends with a relaxing beach day at Mystery Island before the ship returns to Auckland. Priced from NZ$1645 p.p. pocruises.co.nz

Enjoy a 10-night round-trip cruise from Auckland on P&O's Pacific Explorer. Photo / P&O

Sampler Cruise | Royal Caribbean

It’s all aboard from Brisbane on Quantum of the Seas for a three-night cruise where having fun together onboard is the name of the game. With no port stops, this trip is perfect for families with adventurous kids and parents who love to stay active. There’s plenty of free fun to be had at the SeaPlex, a multi-purpose venue that offers everything from bumper cars to roller skating, archery and big screen video game challenges. Out on deck there’s the FlowRider surf simulator, North Star viewing capsule and iFly virtual skydiving. After dark, the place to be is Two70 where you can watch mega production shows featuring aerialists, as well as video and digital scenery. Priced from NZ$595 pp. royalcaribbean.com

Sunset aboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Photo / Trevor Templeman

New Zealand Cruise | Princess Cruises

Kick off the new year with a 13-night round-trip school holiday cruise from Auckland on Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess and explore the best of New Zealand with a jaunt over the ditch to Sydney. Not only do you get to sail into one of the world’s most spectacular harbours, you can also stock up on duty-free goodies thanks to this international port stop in Australia. Calling at the Bay of Islands, Fiordland, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Rotorua, there’s plenty to see and do along the way before your ship returns to Auckland. Priced from NZ$3620 pp. princess.com

Cruise from Auckland on Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess. Photo / Supplied

New Guinea Island Encounter | P&O Cruises

Visit the islands of one of New Zealand’s Pacific neighbours the easy way on a family-friendly seven-night round-trip Papua New Guinea cruise from Cairns on Pacific Explorer. Girls in particular, will appreciate the way things work on the Trobriand Islands where it’s a matriarchal society and women make the rules. You and the kids can play Trobriand cricket with the locals in a game where cheering and yelling the loudest earns your team extra points, or watch a traditional Sing Sing performance with singing, dancing and warrior canoes. On board there’s a kids club for children aged 3 to 17 and high-energy shows to enjoy as a family. Priced from NZ$1150 p.p. pocruises.co.nz

Tangalooma - Moreton Island Cruise | Carnival Cruise Line

If you’re travelling with tots and want a little couple’s time, children as young as 2 can participate in the kids club programme onboard Carnival ships. Your little one doesn’t need to be potty trained either, as staff change nappies on this cruise line. Youngsters of all ages will enjoy a glass bottom boat ride to see the tropical fish swimming in the clear waters of Moreton Bay in Queensland. Older kids can join their parents on a guided snorkelling tour around the wrecks or zip along the beach on a Segway. With one sea day on the way to and from the island, you can also soak up the sun on the pool deck. Priced from NZ$512 p.p. carnival.com.au

Children as young as two can participate in the kids club programme on Carnival ships. Photo / Getty Images



