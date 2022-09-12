If you wish upon as star: Disney's sails into new waters with a first cruise ship home ported in New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Disney Cruse Line, Supplied

If you wish upon as star: Disney's sails into new waters with a first cruise ship home ported in New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Disney Cruse Line, Supplied

It's something Disney fans in Australia have been waiting a very long time for.

And finally, for the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will offer "magical sailings" in Australia and New Zealand after it announced new destinations.

Ever since its inception back in 1998, the Disney Cruise Line has never sailed Down Under or across the ditch to New Zealand.

Instead, it has been sailing out of locations in North America and Europe.

However, the Disney Wonder, which originally launched in 1999, will now set sail from four new home ports – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

It will only be for a limited time, from two to six nights between October 2021 to February 2024.

"We are so excited to bring the magic of a Disney cruise vacation close to home for guests in Australia and New Zealand," Josh D'Amaro, chairman for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said.

The Disney ships are full of nods to the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises. Photo / Disney Cruise Lines, Supplied

"On these limited-time sailings, the ship is the destination, and our amazing Disney Cruise Line crew can't wait to welcome guests on board as they are immersed in their favourite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars."

On-board will also be favourite Disney friends including Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, and entertainment including original Broadway-quality shows.

"We are so glad to bring something new to those who may have never experienced this type of Disney magic before," D'Amaro said.

Guests will also enjoy dining experiences with imaginative restaurants including Tiana's Place, where they can meet Princess Tiana and enjoy a taste of New Orleans cooking, and Animater's Palate, an interactive dining experience that celebrates Disney animation.

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is coming to Australia and New Zealand with Disney Wonder. Photo / Supplied

Kids will have their own Frozen adventures in Disney's Oceaneer Club, along with a multi-level replica of Andy's Room from Toy Story and a place to summon their inner super hero at the Marvel Super Hero Academy.

And it's not just the children who get to enjoy themselves. Adults will have their own exclusive spaces to rest and relax, including the adults-only Quiet Cove pool, dining at Palo and the rejuvenating Senses Spa & Salon.

It's set to sail on October 28, 2023, departing from Sydney. Bookings are open to the general public from Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8am AEST and 11am NZDT.