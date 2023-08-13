Voyager 2023 media awards

Cruise holidays: What it’s really like on board a P&O Great Barrier Reef cruise

John Weekes
By
8 mins to read
Pacific Encounter sails around the South Pacific, taking in some of the most exotic destinations in Australia, Melanesia and Polynesia. Photo / Supplied

It’s not compulsory to wear a tropical frangipani shirt on a P&O cruise, but it is expected that you board with a sense of fun, writes John Weekes.

The Brisbane River

