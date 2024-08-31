Move down the platform instead of bunching around the entranceways when waiting for your train. When it arrives, step back and let passengers disembark before you board. Think of it as a reverse game of musical chairs: no rushing, no pushing, just a graceful exchange of space. This gives you a chance to look like a considerate and seasoned traveller.

Inside the train, move down inside the carriage. This act of spatial generosity will earn you brownie points from fellow passengers. If you’re lucky enough to grab a seat, remember: those priority seats are for people who need them more. The Tube gods smile upon those who offer their seat to someone in need.

Keep your conversations at a civilised murmur. The Tube is not the place for loud debates about whether toilet paper be hung over or under (actually overheard). If you must listen to music, keep it to yourself. Your eclectic taste in indie-rock is best enjoyed solo.

While munching on the go isn’t banned, it’s best to avoid foods that could stage an olfactory coup. And take your rubbish with you – never ever tuck it between the seats like a squirrel hiding nuts, unless you’re happy to discover sticky wrappers there yourself.

In summer especially, the Tube enters near sauna heat levels, so make sure you have water with you.

The Tube is an essential part of getting around, for tourists and locals alike. Photo / John Crozier on Unsplash

Personal space on the Tube is a bit like the British summer: treasured and fleeting. Respect it. Avoid spreading out like you’re at a picnic. If you’ve got a bag, keep it close. No one appreciates an unexpected whack from a rogue rucksack.

A little planning goes a long way. Familiarise yourself with the Tube map, and have an idea of where you’re going. The Transport for London website and app are your best friends. They’ll help you navigate the labyrinthine network without having to do the awkward dance of checking your map while everyone else watches – and be aware that at busy times there are people always moving so avoid stopping abruptly and having people crash into you or grumble as they move around you – move off to the side where there’s less traffic.

Lastly, patience and politeness are your best allies. Londoners might seem a bit rushed, but a well-placed “excuse me” or “thank you” can turn a grumpy commuter into a mildly less grumpy commuter. Remember, you’re all in this subterranean adventure together.

